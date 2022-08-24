Democrat Crist to face DeSantis in top Florida race





MIAMI -- Rep. Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida on Tuesday, setting him up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent sees as the first step toward a potential White House run.

In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party's establishment who viewed him as the safest choice, even after he lost his previous two statewide elections. The 66-year-old moderate, who served as Florida's Republican governor a decade ago, hopes to appeal to voters in Florida's teeming suburbs as Democrats seek to reverse a losing pattern in a state that was recently seen as a perennial political battleground.

Above all, the Democratic contest centered on DeSantis, who views his November reelection as a potential springboard into the 2024 presidential contest. Given the stakes, Democrats across Florida and beyond expressed a real sense of urgency to blunt DeSantis' momentum.

Crist decried DeSantis as an "abusive" and "dangerous" "bully" in his victory speech.

"Tonight, the people of Florida clearly sent a message: They want a governor who cares about them and solves real problems, preserves our freedom, not a bully who divides us and takes our freedom away," Crist declared. "This guy wants to be president of the United States of America and everybody knows it. However, when we defeat them on Nov. 8 that show is over. Enough."

Crist won the Democratic nomination over Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner. She staked out a more progressive campaign and was particularly vocal in defending abortion and LGBTQ rights.

"We are going to make Ronald DeSantis a one-term governor and a zero-term president of the United States," she said as she conceded Tuesday, calling on her supporters to come together to support Crist.





Not far away in a ballroom in Miami, DeSantis declined to say Crist's name and instead cast the general election as a contest against President Joe Biden and "woke" ideology.

"We will never ever surrender to the woke agenda," DeSantis charged. "Florida is a state where woke goes to die."

The Republican governor won his first election by less than half a percentage point, but soon became one of the most prominent figures in GOP politics. His hands-off approach to the pandemic and eagerness to lean into divides over race, gender and LGBTQ rights have resonated with many Republican voters.

In Florida's governor's race, the Supreme Court's abortion decision animated the final weeks of the Democratic primary.

The conservative-leaning court will soon decide whether the Republican-backed state legislature's law to ban abortions after 15 weeks is constitutional.

Florida's new abortion law is in effect, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman's life, to prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow exemptions in cases of rape, incest or human trafficking.

Crist vowed Tuesday night to make abortion rights a priority.

"On Day One of my administration, I will sign an executive order protecting a woman's right to choose," he said.

Crist raised $14 million so far this election cycle, but he's going up against a fundraising behemoth. DeSantis' political operation has already raised more than $165 million since he took office, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

"Don't let anyone tell you it's going to be easy. Over the next two and a half months, they're gonna throw everything they have at us," DeSantis said. He added, "I got elected less than four years ago, but we're just getting warmed up."

DEMINGS VS. RUBIO

Elsewhere in Florida, Rep. Val Demings easily won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this fall. Demings, a former police chief and a prodigious political fundraiser, has a chance to become Florida's first Black female senator.

While some Democrats are hopeful that Demings can unseat Rubio, the party's national leadership is prioritizing competitive Senate contests in other states, including neighboring Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Demings was optimistic as she reflected on her unlikely life story before a crowd of cheering supporters.

"Together, I really do believe this daughter of a maid and janitor who is not supposed to be standing here tonight -- I really do believe that together we can do anything," she said.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a protege of former President Donald Trump, won his Republican primary in his Florida panhandle district despite being under federal investigation in a sex trafficking case. Gaetz is heavily favored to win a fourth term come November.

He was facing a challenge from Mark Lombardo, a former Marine and executive at FedEx who had blanketed the western panhandle with attack ads centering around the investigation as he tried to take him on in Florida's 1st Congressional District.

Rebekah Jones, a former Department of Health employee who questioned the state's covid-19 data, won the Democratic primary for the seat in the heavily Republican district. A state inspector general's report concluded that Jones' allegations were unfounded, but in her race for Congress, she tapped into national support for fundraising, bringing in more than $500,000.

Florida Republican Rep. Dan Webster defeated Laura Loomer, a far-right provocateur in Florida who's been banned on some social media networks because of anti-Muslim and other remarks.

Webster had been in an unexpectedly tight race against Loomer, a nationally known activist who sought to align herself with former President Donald Trump.

Webster, who has served central Florida districts since 2011, won the primary for a race in Florida's 11th District, which is home to The Villages, the nation's largest retirement community and a GOP stronghold.

CONTENTIOUS RACE

Meanwhile, New York City Democrats on Tuesday picked Jerrold Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat.

Nadler and Maloney each chair powerful committees and had spent 30 years representing Manhattan's Upper West Side and Upper East Side, respectively. But they ended up in the same race after new redistricting maps merged much of their longtime congressional districts.

The race between Maloney, 76, and Nadler, 75, became contentious as they sparred to represent a new district, New York's 12th District, spanning Central Park. The two stopped speaking after deciding to run against each other, Nadler said, and the campaign became barbed, with Maloney questioning his mental acuity.

Challenging them both was 38-year-old lawyer Suraj Patel, who argued it was time for a new face in Congress.

To the north of the city, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of the House Democrats' campaign arm, survived a primary challenge from state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in New York's new 17th District, home to idyllic towns along the historic Hudson River Valley. He was among the incumbents facing an unexpected fight after redrawn political maps led to a scramble in the second-largest blue state in the country.

Maloney, who had the backing of former President Bill Clinton, campaigned on Democrats' recent legislative wins in Congress and warned that the congressional seat could fall to Republicans in November if the Democratic nominee is too liberal.

Biaggi, a 36-year-old progressive endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is a granddaughter of former Bronx congressman Mario Biaggi.

With Nadler and Maloney running in the district immediately north, a congressional seat covering southern Manhattan, including Wall Street and Brooklyn, is a rare open contest in one of the most liberal and influential areas of the country.

New York's 10th District has attracted a bevy of progressive candidates, including an incumbent congressman from the New York City suburbs, Mondaire Jones, who moved to the area to run. Jones, one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, said it's important to have an LGBTQ representative in the district that includes the West Village and the Stonewall Inn, the site of riots that gave birth to the gay rights movement.

But results showed him trailing both Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Trump, and Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou. Jones conceded Tuesday night.

New York City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera and former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, who last served in Congress in 1981, were also in the race. Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also briefly was a candidate but dropped out last month.

A Republican race in western New York became a heated contest to replace GOP Rep. Chris Jacobs. Jacobs decided not to seek reelection after facing backlash from his own party for voicing support for an assault weapons ban following a mass shooting in his hometown of Buffalo in May.

New York's Republican Party chair, Nick Langworthy, won a primary in western New York by defeating controversial Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino in New York's redrawn 23rd District.

Paladino, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2010, has a long history of inflammatory and offensive remarks, including recent comments that praised Adolf Hitler and circulated conspiracy theories around mass shootings.

Information for this article was contributed by Adriana Gomez Licon, Steve Peoples, Brendan Farrington, Anthony Izaguirre, Curt Anderson, Marc Levy and Michelle L. Price of The Associated Press.

Republican gubernatorial incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaks to supporters Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis will face U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in November. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)



U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., center, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, waves to supporters as her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, right, applauds during a primary election party on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., front, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, addresses supporters as her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, right, watches during a primary election party on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Polling workers assisting a voters during the Florida primary election at the Miami Beach Fire Department - Station 3 on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Miami Beach, Fla. (David Santiago /Miami Herald via AP)



Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., gestures as he speaks to supporters after declaring victory Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the primary and will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried gestures after conceding the race to Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Crist will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



A voter casting his vote during the Florida primary election at the Miami Beach Fire Department - Station 3 on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Miami Beach, Fla. (David Santiago /Miami Herald via AP)



A voter fills out her ballot at a polling station inside the Indian Creek Fire Station during the primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)



A poll worker, left, directs Rep. Jerry Nadler to the privacy booth to cast his ballot in the Democratic primary election, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. Nadler is running in New York's 12th Congressional District Democratic primary against Attorney Suraj Patel and Rep. Carolyn Maloney. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)





