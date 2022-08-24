Faulkner County man pleads guilty in federal court to child porn charge

A Faulkner County man facing federal charges of attempted production of child pornography and distribution and receipt of child pornography pleaded to the attempted production count in federal court Tuesday and is facing a possible sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison.

Kenny Avance, 26, of Vilonia, was charged in a criminal complaint filed May 12, 2021, with production of child pornography after a confidential source contacted the FBI regarding a Snapchat exchange with an individual using the username "KennyaVance," who the source said first requested child porn photos and later sent two photos of a young female child nude from the waist down via a texting app.

A probable cause affidavit said that FBI agents tentatively identified the girl from images on Avance's Facebook account and identified Avance as the user of the texting app he used after the source asked to move the conversation from Snapchat to text messages.

Avance has been held in jail since his arrest on May 12, 2021.

On Tuesday, as U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson prepared to open the hearing, proceedings stopped as a recording of Hank Williams' "Hey Good Lookin'" sounded through the courtroom, prompting an "oops" from Wilson as he fumbled for his cellphone.

"We'll have to have a little contempt hearing," Wilson quipped after he shut the phone off, as laughter broke out in the courtroom.

After going over the plea agreement, Wilson turned his attention to Avance, who was standing at the courtroom lectern with his attorney, Tamera Deaver with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock.

"Do you think this plea agreement is in your best interests?" Wilson asked.

"Yes, sir," Avance replied.

"Do you want me to approve it?" Wilson asked.

"Yes, sir," Avance said.

"If something comes up in the pre-sentence report or I get other information that makes me think I shouldn't approve this, I reserve the right to withdraw my approval," Wilson said, "If I do that I'll give you the chance to withdraw your plea of guilty."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Gardner reiterated the facts of the case to Wilson that she said could be proven if the case were to go to trial, outlining that on May 11, 2019, Avance had contacted another individual over Snapchat with the message, 'Are you doing sexy things with your little ones' and stated he would want to see pictures.

After the conversation moved from Snapchat to instant messaging, Gardner said, Avance sent a text the the source saying, "Hey this is Kenny," and repeated the request for pictures depicting "sexy stuff," with the recipient's children.

"The defendant said, 'I want to see you playing with them bro. See them naked or them naked and you touching them,'" Gardner said. "'Can you get them naked for a pic or for a quick shot?'"

Gardner said after the recipient asked for proof that Avance wouldn't "screw me over," Avance sent a photo of a pre-pubescent girl nude from the waist down with a partially visible man in a sexually suggestive position.

After Gardner's remarks, Wilson asked Avance how he wished to plea.

"Guilty," Avance said.

"Is that because you are in truth and in fact guilty?" Wilson asked.

"Yes, sir," Avance replied.

"Could you hear what Ms. Gardner said she could prove against you?" the judge asked.

"Yes, sir."

"Is that accurate?" Wilson asked.

"Yes, sir."

"One hundred percent?"

"Yes, sir."

After accepting Avance's plea to the attempted production count, Wilson granted Gardner's motion to dismiss the remaining count and set the sentencing hearing for Nov. 16.