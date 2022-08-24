Firm owned by state senator lands advertising contract for Arkansas Insurance Department

The Arkansas Insurance Department has awarded an advertising contract to a firm owned by state Sen. Kim Hammer.

Hammer, a Republican from Benton, appeared in front of a legislative committee Tuesday as part of the disclosure process for his contract with the state.

The state will pay Hammer's company, Hammer Advertising, LLC, $4,860 over six months to place ads on checkout dividers in grocery stores, according to the terms of the contract. The ads will publicize the Arkansas Senior Health Insurance Information Program that provides Medicare outreach to seniors.

Hammer chairs the Senate's Ethics Committee. He said he consulted with the Senate's legal counsel Steve Cook; Booth Rand, legal counsel for the Insurance Department; and Graham Sloan, director of the Arkansas Ethics Commission before agreeing to the contract.

Hammer said he told legal counsel for the Insurance Department "I want you to make sure I don't do anything below the line of reproach."

"I don't want to fall in a category that brings any shame or dishonor upon this fine institution," Hammer said.

Since the contract is less than $20,000 the state was not required to open it to a bidding process. Hammer said he approached the state offering his services to provide advertisements for the Insurance Department.

According to the Senate's rule on ethics, "No Senator shall have a financial interest in any contract with any State agency unless it is awarded through a process of public notice and competitive bidding, or through a public notice requesting proposals, or has received the prior approval of the Legislative Council."

Terms of the contract cannot be changed without approval from the Arkansas Legislative Committee, according to state Sen. Scott Flippo, R-Bull Shoals. Hammer Advertising LLC, located in Benton, is in good standing according to the Arkansas Secretary of State's office.

Hammer said his company specializes in providing advertising on check-out dividers. The advertisements will be seen by 150,000 people a week, Hammer said.

"I want to be above reproach, I want to be transparent, I want to be out in the open, but I am free market and I want to take advantage of an opportunity if it's presented to me," Hammer said.