OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Hard seltzer market rises and falls with seasons





Here's a question: When was the last time you saw hard seltzer at the store? Second question: When was the last time you actually bought hard seltzer?

Though the category has been around for almost a decade, it really took off in 2019. Impact Databank reported that more than 75 million cases of hard seltzer were sold that year, an increase of more than 50 million cases over 2018. That's impressive, but much less so when you realize that almost 200 million cases were sold in 2020. In 2021 seltzer sales topped out at approximately 225 million cases, and they seem to have hit a wall.

Six of the 13 largest hard seltzer brands in the U.S. had a decrease in sales in 2021, including major players White Claw, Bud Light, Corona and Smirnoff, and so far, 2022 doesn't seem to be faring any better for the seltzer market as a whole.

Why? Allow me to speculate. I have three hypotheses, and I think the real answer is a mixture of the three.

1. Seltzers are becoming a seasonal product.

Consider rosé wine: It's there in your local wine shop all 12 months of the year, but people only seem to buy it between May and August. (I spent years telling people that a full-bodied rosé was the best pairing for their Thanksgiving meal, and — trust me — they didn't want to hear it.) I think we're seeing seltzer develop a similar form of seasonality, just like rosé, whole roasted turkeys and candy hearts. Even as I write this, I'm sipping on a Tiger's Blood seltzer from Austin, Texas-based Mighty Swell ($16-$20 a 16-pack). Would I still want a snow cone-inspired drink come January? Probably not, but you best believe I'll be loading up on these again next summer. Over time, producers and retailers will adjust to this seasonality, and you'll see your shop's seltzer sections shrink and grow throughout the year.

2. We can finally go out again.

Remember when we all had to stay inside for fear of death? Then the convenience of popping open a can made seltzers the ideal quarantine drink: inexpensive, easy, and low in alcohol enough that you could have three on a Tuesday without feeling guilty. (Who had time to make a cocktail between Zoom calls?) Now that we seem to have returned to life as normal-ish, we're seeing a nationwide trend of more luxe experiences — think tasting menus, dinner jackets, and multi-step and multi-ingredient cocktails — that play up everything we missed while at home. Seltzers are great for so many reasons, but they just don't convey an air of "I can leave my house again" excitement.

3. The newness wore off.

As humans, we're predisposed to want to try the newest products. It's just in our nature. By this point, most consumers have decided whether or not they're seltzer drinkers, and those who aren't have simply gone back to their favorite beverages. We're at the point where the seltzer market is so saturated with brands that customers are overburdened by choice. Store shelves will naturally thin out over the next year, and you can expect fewer prospects next summer, with a final product mix that looks similar to that of beer, with a few major companies owning the lion's share of store brands.

I know this is typically a space to talk about wine, but even I can't drink wine every day (my doctor says it's bad for me). If you're a seltzer drinker and you have a favorite, let me know.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



