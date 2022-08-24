Houston man gets 13- year sentence for role in Central Arkansas meth ring

A Houston-area man who pleaded guilty in July of last year to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison Tuesday for his part in the conspiracy.

Hector Villagran was one of 15 people indicted in November 2019 as part of a major drug distribution ring authorities said was run by Fred Martin of North Little Rock. Villagran was accused of supplying 10 kilograms -- just over 22 pounds -- of methamphetamine to Martin via a courier from Houston on Oct. 11, 2019. Court records indicated that Villagran had been intercepted on an FBI wiretap placed on Martin's cell phone for a three-week period beginning Sept. 25, 2019.

Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. said that in the weeks before Villagran's sentencing hearing he had received numerous letters of support for the defendant, who had family members and friends travel from Texas to attend the hearing and to provide supporting statements into the record.

A criminal complaint affidavit filed in October 2019 indicated that calls and text messages between Villagran and Martin had been intercepted in the days prior to the delivery as the two men negotiated on a price for the methamphetamine delivery, finally settling on $40,000 for the 10 kilograms, and for the delivery to take place on Oct. 14, 2019, at Martin's North Little Rock residence. At 5:30 a.m. that morning, a call from Villagran to Martin was intercepted during which Villagran said, "About 10 minutes away ... black car, black Ford."

About 15 minutes later, the affidavit said, a surveillance team spotted a black Ford Taurus on Quillen Ave. in North Little Rock, and Villagran and Martin met at 21 Quillen Ave. for a short time, after which both vehicles departed. After police stopped the black Ford Taurus, records said, they located a bag containing $40,000. A search warrant executed on the 21 Quillen Ave. address turned up a box containing 10 Tupperware containers with one kilogram of methamphetamine in each container.

Search warrants were also executed at the North Little Rock residences of co-defendant Dewond Smith, Mario Cunningham and Tellys Clemmons, where police recovered another 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of cocaine, 50 grams of fentanyl and two pistols.

Marshall, going over the guideline sentencing calculation, noted that Villagran's total offense level -- after deducting three levels as part of his plea agreement -- came to Level 31. His criminal history placed him in a Criminal History Category IV.

"Mr. Villagran," said Marshall, after granting Assistant U.S. Attorney Benecia Moore's motion for reduction of the third offense level point, "you accepted responsibility at the time of your guilty plea and you haven't done anything between then and now that's inconsistent with that acceptance and therefore, you are entitled to as much credit as you can get."

Under U.S. sentencing guidelines -- which are advisory -- the sentencing calculation for Villagran ranged from 151 to 188 months in prison. U.S. sentencing statutes call for a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison up to a maximum of life in prison.

Marshall said in addition to the letters he had received on Villagran's behalf, two family members, a family friend and a friend of the defendant had traveled from Texas to attend the sentencing hearing and to speak on his behalf.

Villagran's older sister, Lucilla Villagran, described her brother as a devoted father to his young son and daughter and she pleaded for leniency in an emotional appeal to Marshall. She said that her father, although very strict, had been a positive role model to his children and said her brother Hector was the only one who got into trouble.

She also said that the family, which she described as close-knit and supportive, would make sure her brother would have employment and close supervision when he leaves federal custody.

"He's going to go in a positive direction from here forward," she said.

An older brother, Jose Villagran, told Marshall that his boss at an oil refinery where he works in the Houston area had offered to give his brother a job.

"I drove seven hours from Houston because I want to be here for him," Jose Villagran said.

Villagran's attorney, Omar Greene II of Little Rock, pointed out that despite serious health problems, Villagran's mother, Norma Escobar, had traveled from Houston with her older son to attend the hearing.

"It has been difficult for her with her health problems but she wanted to come to let him know that she loves him and supports him," Greene said. "She wants him to do well."

Moore, arguing in favor of a guideline sentence, said that the evidence investigators had suggested that Villagran was a major supplier of methamphetamine to Martin.

"We were only on the wiretap for three weeks," she said. "In that time, Mr. Villagran supplied Mr. Martin with 10 kilograms ... when you look at the level of participants in the conspiracy, Mr. Villagran is on the higher end."

As part of the plea negotiations, Moore said, the government did not penalize Villagran with an upward role adjustment to the offense level.

In a lengthy, tearful statement, Villagran said his time in jail away from his children and family, along with the realization that he could possibly go to prison for life were life-changing events.

"I put my life on the line for nothing and I lost everything," he said. "I took my children's father away for nothing."

In addition to 156 months in prison, Marshall ordered Villagran to serve five years on supervised release once he completes his prison term.