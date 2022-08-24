Human body parts found in Beaver Lake

FAYETTEVILLE — Human remains were found in Beaver Lake on Monday after a caller reported seeing something suspicious floating in the water near the U.S. 412 bridge.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office found the remains floating in the water under the bridge near Ramsey Ramp, off Vaughn Road after a call was received around 1:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office dive team and criminal investigation division were called to recover the remains and search the area.

The Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Department of Emergency Management received support and boat assistance from the Nob Hill Fire Department, Arkansas Game & Fish, Goshen Fire Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains that were recovered were taken to the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

No other information was available at mid-day Wednesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and the investigation and search is continuing.







