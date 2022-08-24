• Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, said he's "thrilled to join the other festivals and award shows that are already moving" as his group's Spirit Awards announced gender-neutral film and TV acting categories, welcoming performers "without forcing them to choose to identify as male or female."

• Allison Hedgecoth of Noah's Ark said 700 wild black vultures have died and about 25 birds at the Atlanta-area sanctuary had to be euthanized as the region was struck by a strain of bird flu that's wiped out 40 million chickens and turkeys.

• Brett Baxley, a drag artist from Springfield, Mo., who graduated from the district in 2018, was among the protest leaders after the principal of Kickapoo High School asked teachers to remove gay Pride flags from their classrooms.

• Perry Hooper Jr., 67, an Alabama legislator for 20 years, whose father was chief justice of the state Supreme Court, was charged with first-degree sex abuse in connection with an unspecified incident in downtown Montgomery.

• Jonathan Orpilla Sinlao of San Jose, Calif., pleaded guilty in a plot to buy $340,000 worth of gift cards and goods at Home Depot stores in seven states using stolen credit card numbers after getting tripped up when a store employee in Oklahoma City checked up on a purchase and called police.

• Jacob Blair Scott, a decorated military veteran, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to faking his death off the Alabama coast in an effort to avoid sexual abuse charges in Mississippi, but he's already been hit with 85 years in prison for assaulting a girl and impregnating her when she was 14.

• Patrick Martin, former director of a Tennessee drug abuse prevention group, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and owes $719,000 for using the nonprofit's money to buy an automobile, renovate his home and pay his bills.

• Mack Rutherford, a Belgian-British pilot who turned 17 during his latest journey, is on track to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane as he wraps up a five-month odyssey.

• Kornelia Radics, head of Hungary's meteorological service, and her deputy were fired after a rain forecast prompted the postponement of a fireworks display on the country's most important national holiday, St. Stephen's Day, and the storms never materialized.