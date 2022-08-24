Jacksonville man sentenced to 15 years for 2018 murder of North Little Rock man

A 37-year-old Jacksonville parolee linked by cellphone records to the 2018 murder of a North Little Rock man has accepted a 15-year, no-parole prison term, sentencing papers filed Monday show.

Ronnie Lee Woolfolk pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, for killing Domorian Williams in exchange for the 15-year sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton. The plea agreement was negotiated by deputy prosecutor Rafael Gallaher and defense attorney Omar Greene.

Woolfolk was arrested about 1 1/2 weeks after Williams, 24, was found dead in a ditch in February 2018 in the 7400 block of Baucum Pike in North Little Rock, about 2 miles from his Mills Street home. Williams had been shot several times in the face, some at close range. He had no ID or phone so he could not be identified immediately, with authorities having to determine his name through fingerprints.

But a check of his cell phone records by detectives showed that he had received several text messages from phone numbers used by Woolfolk, according to police reports.

Williams' last text was to a Woolfolk number about 20 minutes after the last time police knew him to be alive when he had been with his grandmother at their shared home, the reports state.

Questioned by detectives the day after the killing, Woolfolk said he regularly bought marijuana from Williams. Woolfolk told investigators he talked on the phone and texted with Williams on the night the younger man was killed to buy marijuana but that they had not met in person.

Woolfolk said he had not seen Williams in person in at least a couple of days, and told police he was at home in Jacksonville at the time Williams was killed.

Challenged by detectives, Woolfolk changed his story, saying they had met at a McDonald's to discuss the drug deal.

Police reports show Woolfolk's story changed multiple times as investigators countered his version of events until he admitted he had met with Williams to buy marijuana a couple of hours before Williams was found dead.

Woolfolk told police he, Williams and a third unknown man hung out in Williams' car for awhile before the three went to a Rose City residence briefly before ending up on a unknown road where they smoked marijuana together in Williams' car. Woolfolk said Williams and the stranger got into an argument that turned violent so he left in his own vehicle. He denied any role in Williams' death.

However, police knew Williams had been in Little Rock with family at the time Woolfolk told investigators they were together. Further, Woolfolk's phone records show his phone had been at Williams' home and that the device had traveled from the residence to the intersection of Baucum Pike and Mitcham Road, the same area where Williams' body was found, according to the police reports.

Court records show Woolfolk has spent most of the past 19 years either in prison or on parole, beginning with his arrest at age 17 in July 2003 for robbing a North Little Rock bank with his 15-year-old cousin, Charles Tyrece Morris of Little Rock.

Court files show Woolfolk and Morris were armed and masked when they stormed into the US Bank branch, now a TruService Community credit union, at 4140 John F. Kennedy Blvd., then fled with more than $2,500. The duo got into a waiting blue Chevrolet Camaro, its doors open, driven by Shontel Howard, then 22, of North Little Rock.

Police arrested the three within minutes because one passerby had already called for help after seeing the masked robbers go into the bank. A woman in a minivan then followed the fleeing vehicle and flagged down a police officer to tell him where the sports car went. Inside the car with Woolfolk, Howard and Morris was the money, guns and masks.

Morris and Woolfolk admitted to robbing the bank but Howard refused to answer police questions. She pleaded no contest to robbery, reduced from aggravated robbery, in exchange for a five-year prison sentence. Morris and Woolfolk each pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and theft, with Morris receiving a 15-year sentence and Woolfolk accepting a 14-year term that made him parole eligible in September 2012.

He was arrested again in November 2015 by Sherwood police after vandalizing a car, receiving a three-year prison sentence in March 2016 after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal mischief. He was next approved for parole in June 2017, about eight months before Williams was murdered, records show.