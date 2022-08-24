Job fair targets manufacturers

Long before Tuesday morning's opening, Jefferson County employers readied tables with eye-catching displays designed to entice potential employees during a day-long Manufacturing Made Easy Career Fair.

Excitement was building as the first wave of job seekers walked through the doors of the White Hall Community Center at 9801 Dollarway Road.

"Already, it's busy," said Nancy McNew, vice president of the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County.

"There's good, high energy," she said soon after the doors opened at 10 a.m. The event was scheduled to run until 3 p.m., and it was free to the public.

The career fair was sponsored by the Jefferson County Manufacturing Council, a division of the Alliance.

The event specifically targeted people interested in manufacturing or related industries.

"These are local, great paying jobs with good benefits," McNew said. "There are a large number of employment opportunities in our area at this time."

Steven Shaner, general manager of Pull Scraper Parts Warehouse (PSPW), said his company was looking for fabricators, machinists, welders and mechanics, and that while those are skilled positions, the company is willing to train new workers.

"We can teach people how to do these jobs, even someone with no experience," said Shaner, who is a member of the Pine Bluff City Council.

Shaner picked up a hunk of aluminum and then compared it to a machined piece of aluminum that was part of a concrete pumper machine and said the person who helped make the machined piece is a young man who is learning on the job and who will take over for an experienced worker when he retires.

"Young people have to ask themselves what they want to do with their lives," Shaner said. "The most important part of that is no matter what you decide to do, make sure that when you go to work, you enjoy what you do."

A couple of tables down was Express Employment Professionals where company representative Brianne Andrews said she had visited with several interested candidates that morning.

"We are filling for everything from administrative positions to hourly workers and everything in between," she said as she finished talking to a woman who said she was "open for anything."

Then there was Nadia Goldsmith, who was making the rounds as she looked for a job. Goldsmith, who is a clerical worker now for an insurance company, said she would like to be able to secure a higher-skilled position but wondered if she was cut out for such work.

"I'm not sure I have the manpower it would take," she said. "I'm sorta a girly girl."

To that, potential employers told her she could be trained to do anything a man could.

The project was designed to pair industrial employers with potential employees from Jefferson County and Southeast Arkansas. The career fair was open to JCMC members and non members.

Twelve employers signed up for the event, with more than 150 attendees perusing the tables where company representatives, including managers and human resource professionals, talked about starting salaries, hours and benefits, while handing out website addresses or paper job applications.

"There are a variety of companies and positions represented here today," McNew said.

Employers were attempting to fill positions that ranged from entry level and skilled jobs to ones requiring a certification, advanced training or a college degree.

They talked with recent graduates, those laid off because of covid-19, or those looking for a better or better-paying job.

For those who missed the Manufacturing Made Easy Career Fair, McNew said it's not too late to apply for a job at any of the following participants, including: Arkansas Mill Supply Co.; ATeam Staffing Services; Central Moloney Inc.; Express Employment Professionals; Good Day Farm; Highland Pellets; Kiswire Pine Bluff; Pactiv Evergreen; Strong Manufacturing Co.; The Strong Company Inc.; Tyson Foods Inc.; U.S. Steel-Wheeling Machine Products; and Watco Co.

EMPLOYEE SHORTAGE

The Manufacturing Made Easy Career Fair was organized in response to members who are struggling to fill vacant positions. This is a great time to be looking for a job, McNew said.

It isn't just a Jefferson County phenomenon.

Employee shortages are being felt in almost all sectors of the workforce, and it's a nationwide problem, McNew said.

John Lawson, owner of Express Employment Professionals at Pine Bluff, participated and helped organize the career fair. He has about 15 years of employment-related experience, covering a wide variety of professions.

With the recent announcement of about 528,000 new jobs created in the U.S. in July, it doesn't seem the demand for employees is going to slow down anytime soon, Lawson said.

Then there's the impact of covid-19 on employment, including layoffs and early retirements. Two years later, other factors are hurting the workforce. Baby boomers are retiring at record rates --estimated at about 10,000 a day across the nation -- and there are fewer younger workers to fill the ranks.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Arkansas's unemployment rate has dipped to about 3.2 percent; however, it's about 5.8 percent in Pine Bluff.

State employment experts estimate there are about two jobs open for every unemployed person in Arkansas.

"It's hard for employers to catch up with the post covid increased product demand. The employers I work with are reporting a great need for employees," Lawson said.

Editor Byron Tate contributed to this story.