Job training initiative gets grant of $287,731 from Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday approved putting $287,731 in American Rescue Plan Act money toward an effort to train lower-income residents for jobs in the health care sector.

The funding will be made in five annual payments of $57,546, with the first payment to be made next month, according to an agreement between the city and Upskill NWA, an initiative of the nonprofit Excellerate Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation.

With Tuesday's vote, Bentonville joined Benton County, Washington County and the cities of Rogers and Springdale as funders of the program. The two counties and three cities combined have decided to commit about $5.3 million to Upskill NWA. Fayetteville City Council is mulling giving the program another $742,223.

Local employers have invested $4.9 million as well.

The Bentonville City Council heard a presentation on Upskill NWA and asked questions about the program for about 30 minutes before voting on the matter Tuesday. The program launched about a year ago.

Jeff Webster, president and CEO of Excellerate Foundation, told the council Upskill NWA is about workforce development.

Upskill NWA connects participants to career opportunities in the health care field and takes care of things like tuition, books, fees, licensing exam costs, and other historical barriers, according to the program's website. A "career navigator" helps participants along the way, the website states.

Residents of Benton, Washington and Madison counties whose household income is at or lower than 80% of the area median income are eligible to participate.

"We access the different resources that the state provides, and then it helps them so they don't have to work full-time and still try to be a mom and go to school as well," Webster said.

Two council members voted against making the grant to Upskill NWA, including Octavio Sanchez and Holly Hook.

Sanchez said while he appreciates the program's mission, the city shouldn't be in the business of participating in job training initiatives. It has plenty of other infrastructure-related things to focus on, he said.

Carol Silva Moralez, Upskill president and CEO, said she respectfully disagreed with Sanchez.

"I would argue that this is infrastructure," Moralez said. "What we understand is if we want to be a regional hub for health care, if we want to have all of those medical specialists, they have to have the support structure in place. So that's infrastructure."

The city originally was granted about $6.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. With the $287,731 going to Upskill NWA, the city has about $312,735 left in rescue plan money, according to city officials.



