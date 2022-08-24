Judge hits 48th; Yankees sweep Subway Series

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 4, METS 2

NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge hit a 453-foot drive halfway up the bleachers for his 48th home run and added an RBI single during a seventh-inning rally, boosting the New York Yankees past the New York Mets 4-2 Tuesday night for a two-game sweep in a Subway Series both teams hope was a World Series prelude.

In a game full of crazy plays, a boisterous crowd of 49,217 -- the most at Yankee Stadium in the regular season since the 2013 opener -- stood for the ninth as the Mets loaded the bases with two outs on a hit and two walks against rookie Clarke Schmidt (5-2).

Wandy Peralta relieved and retired Francisco Lindor on a flyout for his second save.

Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) had his third straight big day at the plate, singling in the go-ahead run for a 3-2 lead in the seventh against Joely Rodriguez (0-3). The hit came after pinch-hitter Jose Trevino's twisting popup fell just fair next to Pete Alonso down the right-field line.

Judge followed with a two-out run-scoring single against Adam Ottavino. Judge leads the majors in homers and with 105 RBI.

Yankees rookie right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera made a three key contributions. He took a 3-2 splitter for a bases-loaded walk in the fourth against Taijian Walker for his first big league RBI, preserved the lead in the fifth when he threw out Brett Baty trying to score from second on Starling Marte's RBI single and singled to start the seventh-inning rally.

The Yankees, who have won three straight games for the only the second time since the All-Star break, overcame a mental gaffe by second baseman Gleyber Torres, who sprinted in a vain attempt to catch the trailing runner as Alonso scored the tying run unchallenged in the sixth. Torres also combined with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa to turn a pair of sparkling double plays..

The Mets swept a two-game series from the Yankees at Citi Field last month. With both New York teams in first place, their fans are looking ahead to a possible rematch of the 2000 World Series, won by the Yankees in five games.

Schmidt pitched three shutout innings of three-hit relief in his first big league appearance since July 30. Frankie Montas had the best of his four starts since the Yankees acquired him from Oakland, allowing 2 runs and 6 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

GIANTS 3, TIGERS 1 Carlos Rodon continued his hot streak with seven strong innings as San Francisco survived a bases-loaded threat in the bottom of the ninth inning and beat host Detroit.

ROCKIES 7, RANGERS 6 C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Diaz also had a three-run homer as Colorado edged visiting Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 2-3, CARDINALS 0-13 Nolan Arenado and Tyler O'Neill homered in a five-run fourth inning, Corey Dickerson had four hits and St. Louis pounded host Chicago in the second game of a doubleheader. In the opener, the Cubs ended St. Louis' season-best eight-game winning streak. Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter.

BRAVES 6, PIRATES 1 Max Fried allowed three hits in eight innings, pacing visiting Atlanta by Pittsburgh. Fried (12-4) struck out 7 and walked 1, retiring 20 of the final 23 batters he faced, and allowed 1 run.

PHILLIES 7, REDS 6 Nick Maton's pinch-hit single with one out in the bottom of the ninth gave host Philadelphia a victory over Cincinnati. Matt Vierling homered and J.T. Realmuto had a two-run triple for the Phillies. Reds starter Nick Lodolo didn't allow a hit through five innings but left after getting one out in the sixth.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 11, ANGELS 1 Christian Bethancourt had two run-scoring hits in the same inning and later moved from behind the plate to the mound to pitch a scoreless ninth as surging Tampa Bay beat visiting Los Angeles. The Rays have won four straight and 10 of 12.

ORIOLES 5, WHITE SOX 3 Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer off Dylan Cease in the first inning, and Felix Bautista pitched out of an eighth-inning jam as host Baltimore beat Chicago.

BLUE JAYS 9, RED SOX 3 Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled and scored to key an eight-run inning against his former team and Toronto beat host Boston.

ASTROS 4, TWINS 2 Justin Verlander was pulled after pitching six no-hit innings in his major league-leading 16th win and host Houston beat Minnesota.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, ROYALS 3 Christian Walker had three hits, including a run-scoring double, to lead Arizona past host Kansas City.