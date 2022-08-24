Sections
Lamar School Board acccepts superintendent’s resignation

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:00 a.m.
Students in a classroom at an elementary school in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/FILE PHOTO)

LAMAR -- The School District's superintendent has resigned.

Jay Holland's resignation was accepted Tuesday by the Johnson County district's School Board.

The board held a special meeting Tuesday to address the resignation. The move comes just weeks after the district found three students at Lamar Middle School responsible for sexual assault and harassment after a Title IX investigation where Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen represented the victims.

The original complaint was filed in March with the district completing its investigation in July, followed by the Arkansas State Police's investigation completed in mid-August. State police found the claims to be "unsubstantiated."

Print Headline: Lamar school superintendent resigns

