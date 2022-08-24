Legislators OK funds for World Services for the Blind, Sultana Historical Preservation Society but delays funding for Arkansas National Guard

A legislative panel on Tuesday endorsed Gov. Asa Hutchinson's administration's requests to transfer $750,000 in state rainy-day funds to the World Services for the Blind and grant spending authority to allow the attorney general to donate $250,000 in lawsuit settlement proceeds to the Sultana Historical Preservation Society.

But the Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee on Tuesday delayed action on the administration's request to transfer $5 million in state restricted reserve funds to the Arkansas National Guard Foundation.

A month ago, the Legislative Council delayed action on these requests after Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, told lawmakers that his wife, Catherine Johnson, is a registered fundraising counsel who advises the three groups on their fundraising, and he has filed a disclosure about his potential conflict of interest before the council's meeting.

At that time, subcommittee co-chairman Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said the subcommittee previously held onto the requests because it had been brought to his attention that a spouse of a lawmaker is a fundraising counsel for the three groups and he hadn't received all of the information that he requested.

In a voice vote, the council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee on Tuesday voted to recommend that the Legislative Council on Friday approve the governor's request to transfer $750,000 in rainy-day funds to the state Department of Commerce's Arkansas Rehabilitative Services to support the World Services for the Blind in renovating its campus.

Sharon L. Giovinazza, chief executive officer and World Services for the Blind, said the nonprofit group will use the state funds to renovate part of its campus into a therapeutic group home to serve 25 people. The renovation is part of $8 million in upgrades on the campus, she said.

In response to a question from Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, Giovinazza said none of the state funds will be used to pay for any consultants.

In a voice vote, the subcommittee voted Tuesday to recommend that the Legislative Council on Friday approve Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther's request to grant a new cash appropriation for the state Division of Arkansas Heritage to disburse $250,000 from the attorney general's office for the Sultana Disaster Museum in Marion.

John Fogelman, president of the Sultana Historical Preservation Society, said the nonprofit was formed to recognize the deadliest maritime disaster in American history and "our goal is to make certain that those men and women that were on the Sultana and died are remembered and recognized by a country that they fought to preserve."

The group is trying to raise $10 million to renovate and add to the gymnasium that the Marion School District donated for use as the Sultana Disaster Museum and has raised more than $5.3 million so far, he said.

"We are making good progress," said Fogelman, a retired circuit judge.

"Not a dime" of the money raised by the nonprofit group goes to pay a fundraising consultant, who is paid out of funds from the Marion Advertising and Promotion Commission, he said.

After more than 30 minutes of discussion, the subcommittee opted not to take action Tuesday on a request to transfer $5 million in restricted reserve funds to the state Department of the Military for the Arkansas National Guard Foundation.

The mission of the foundation is to provide charitable and educational support to members of the Arkansas National Guard and their dependents and survivors, and to veterans and other charitable organizations that support veteran communities in Arkansas, according to Walther.

Arkansas National Guard Foundation Executive Director Damon Cluck said the foundation is trying to raise $15 million and has received a few small contributions so far.

The foundation hadn't made solicitations for private donations before this year and is going to contact high net worth individuals and other private foundations that can contribute to the foundation, he said.

If the foundation doesn't raise $15 million, the foundation will have less money to help pay for medical bills, dental care and child care, he said. He said the foundation's intent is to place the requested $5 million in state restricted reserve funds in an endowment to earn funds to support the foundation's programs.

In response to a query from Irvin, Cluck said Tuesday that Catherine Johnson is no longer employed by the Arkansas National Guard Foundation.

A month ago, Cluck said the Arkansas National Guard Foundation terminated its fundraising counsel agreement with Johnson, citing financial reasons.

Afterward, Dismang said "it was not clear on what they planned on doing with the funds, even in testimony.

He said he suspects lawmakers "are trying to get a better understanding of what it is they are wanting to do and how they are going to accomplish it.

"In general, it is widely supported among the members," Dismang said.

In other action, the Legislative Council's Performance and Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee recommended that the council on Friday approve the Hutchinson administration's requests to transfer the following amounts of one-time state funds to the following projects:

• $3 million in restricted reserve funds to the Department of Commerce's Arkansas Economic Development Commission to support renovation of a hospital to house the crisis stabilization unit in El Dorado.

• $1.9 million in restricted reserve funds to the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism's Division of Heritage to provide assistance in establishing the National Cold War Center on Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville.

• $1.668 million in rainy-day funds to the Department of Human Services Division of Children and Family Services for use as foster family supplemental payments.

• $1 million in restricted reserve funds to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville to provide support for construction of the university's Multi-User Silicon Carbide Research and Fabrication Facility.

• $1 million in restricted reserve funds to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville to provide support for construction of the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Material Innovations.

• $1 million in restricted reserve funds to the Department of Commerce' Arkansas Economic Development Commission for a grant to Harbor House for capital projects.

• $1 million in restricted reserve funds to the Department of Commerce's Arkansas Economic Developemtn Commission to support building a new facility that will be provide specialized, state-of-the-art programming for the Community School of the Arts in Fort Smith.

• $350,000 in restricted reserve funds to the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute to maintain, expand and support operations of the Arkansas Center for School Safety.