Voted down price cap

If you live in the state of Arkansas, more than likely you know someone who is diabetic or pre-diabetic. The estimate of Arkansans with diabetes is 360,000, or 14.8 percent of the population, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Of the 30 million Americans who have the disease, 7 million have to have daily insulin to survive.

Over the last decade, the price of insulin has gone from $21 a vial to 10 times that amount. Of course, this then puts enormous financial strain on folks who have to have it to survive.

So now can anyone explain why both of our senators, John Boozman and Tom Cotton, voted against a bipartisan amendment in the Senate capping the price at $35 a vial?

Democrats needed only 10 senators to support them to meet the 60-vote threshold, but fell short by three votes. Even Republican senators from our neighbors in Mississippi and Louisiana voted for it.

This is shameful, but not totally unexpected, as it seems Big Pharma has a vise-like grip on conservatives at every level of government.

DAVE DINGLER

North Little Rock

An age of disconnect

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States before," said Donald Trump.

Well, in my opinion, no president of the United States has ever acted so immorally, unethically and so blatantly before in attempting to retain former power. The Electoral College was never messed with before.

What about China? Do not her actions retaliating against the House speaker's visit to a free and independent island demonstrate more about China's plans and intentions toward said island's future than a mere international "I told you so" skirmish?

Have we entered an age of disconnect where actions (which used to speak louder than words) no longer reveal the character and intentions of human beings?

JUDITH BAUM

North Little Rock

It's not Darwin's fault

I just want to tell Bob Warner that God is at least partly to blame for this Darwin and evolution problem.

After all, he is the one who let Satan bury all of those pesky fossils that led scientists to the conclusion that life on Earth evolved. All of those dinosaur bones sure make it seem like he didn't create the world as-is 6,000 years ago.

And don't worry too much about evil evolutionists turning people atheist. Why, many of the atheists I know got that way just by reading the book he supposedly authored.

KEVIN ELSKEN

Springdale

Denying women care

A few powerful men and women with no medical expertise have passed a law in Arkansas that will deny girls and young women access to the medical care they need. They passed that law based on their religious belief without any medical research or testimony from doctors or girls or young women.

They passed a law condemning 12-year-old girls who have gone through the trauma of being raped to put their bodies through the trauma of a nine-month pregnancy, labor and delivery without the lawmakers having any knowledge (or apparently caring) what that experience will do to the girl's body or her mental health or where the financial resources will come from for the next 18 years to raise a child.

They passed a law that will force a woman to carry a dead fetus within her body until she is so sick she is almost dead before a doctor can help her.

They passed a law that will force a woman with a medical condition that might kill her during a pregnancy and who accidentally becomes pregnant to go through a nine-month pregnancy, labor and delivery with her family and her in fear that she will die ... and she might die.

They passed a law that will allow an abusive husband to impregnate his wife knowing the state will force her to deliver his child and make it harder for her to leave him.

They passed a law that forces doctors to watch pregnant girls and young women suffer when they could help them, but fear being jailed if they do.

These powerful men and women have gerrymandered the state and passed voting laws to ensure that they and their buddies will remain in power and can continue to deny good medical care to the girls and young women of our state.

NANCY OLOFSON

North Little Rock