Little Rock airport officials OK contract tied to new ‘history room’ commemorating Clintons as well as airport history

The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission voted to authorize a contract to move ahead with plans that would create a history room within the concourse of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

The room, according to a preliminary description contained in commission documents, "is intended to house memorabilia related to the history of the airport, and Bill and Hillary Clinton as airport namesakes."

The commission's action Tuesday authorized the airport's executive director to execute a contract for up to $123,911 with a consultant, Architectural Alliance International, for work related to the history room as well as expansion of office space tied to information technology and airport badging officials. The figure includes a 15% project contingency.

Funding for all three purposes was allocated in the capital-projects budget for fiscal year 2022, according to commission documents, which put the combined budget for the three items at $510,000.

Commission documents attributed the planned expansion of the office space to "the current and anticipated" number of information technology officials and "the continued growth of activity related to badging and the TSA Precheck program."

Architectural Alliance International was selected for on-call airport terminal architectural services in May 2021, according to commission documents.

The Clinton Foundation is expected to provide content related to the former president and his family, while subcontractors Woods Group and Circa will provide other architectural/construction services and curation work, respectively.

As part of the plans for the history room, a Clinton display currently within the airport will be relocated, Suzanne Peyton, the airport's director of properties, planning and development, told commissioners during Tuesday's meeting.

In response to a question regarding the new history room's location, Peyton informed commissioners that the room is intended to occupy an empty space next to a Starbucks that used to be a bookstore.

Previously known as Little Rock National Airport, Adams Field, airport commissioners in 2012 voted to rename it in honor of the Clintons.

A 2017 bill from state Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, would have required the airport to shed its name.

The measure would have barred municipal airports in the state from being named after living individuals who were elected to federal, state or local office and who received a salary as such, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.