Little Rock mayoral candidate Steve Landers discloses business interests and holdings in statement to city clerk

Little Rock mayoral candidate Steve Landers Sr. reported holdings or investments worth more than $12,500 each in a series of entities that include the Steven J. Landers Family Limited Partnership, SJL Properties LLC, Steve Landers Racing LLC and Brazil International Motors LP, according to a recent statement of financial interest.

In the statement filed with the Little Rock city clerk's office, Landers reported that various investments are held in his name; the name of his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Landers; separate revocable trusts tied to himself or his wife; or a combination.

The report is meant to cover the 2021 calendar year.

The form asks candidates to identify sources of gross income in two categories: those amounting to more than $1,000 or more than $12,500. The same thresholds apply to business investments and holdings based on the fair market value at the end of the reporting period.

Landers reported numerous investments or holdings, all above $12,500, associated with Stephens Inc. ("Multiple investment and IRA accounts which include cash, money market, cash sweep, stock, bonds, and master limited partnership holdings"), Crews & Associates ("Investment account which includes cash, [municipal] bond and corporate bond holdings") and Regions Bank ("Investment account which includes cash and stock holdings").

Individual holdings associated with those three institutions were listed on separate statements.

Additionally, on the report, Landers identified sources of income greater than $12,500 that include partnership income from the Steven J. Landers Family Limited Partnership for both himself and his wife; interest, dividend and partnership income tied to Stephens Inc. in the name of his trust as well as his wife's trust; and "thoroughbred horse racing income" tied to Steve Landers Racing LLC.

[DOCUMENT: Steve Landers Sr.'s statement of financial interest

» arkansasonline.com/824landers/]





More sources of income reported by Landers include dividend income from an entity called Kenwood Holdings LTD (over $12,500), partnership income from Okie Rock Energy 2015-I LP (over $1,000) and Social Security income for both him and his wife (over $12,500).

Under a section for creditors to whom at least $5,000 was owed, Landers listed Regions Bank.

Landers, 68, is a local businessman and member of the Arkansas Racing Commission who built a chain of car dealerships starting in 1972, when he went into business with his father via a used-car lot in Benton. He has never before run for public office.

Speaking to reporters outside City Hall after he turned in election paperwork last month, Landers declined to provide a number when asked how much money he planned to spend on the race, though he noted he had spent "a lot" already.

"Whatever it takes," Landers said at the time.

The deadline for Landers and other municipal candidates -- including those seeking ward-specific seats on the Little Rock city board -- to submit a statement of financial interest was Monday. The city's filing period for the November election closed on Friday at noon.

Landers, Greg Henderson and Glen Schwarz have filed to run against Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who is seeking a second term. The initial round of voting in the mayoral race will take place Nov. 8.

Municipal elected officials currently in office had to file a statement of financial interest for 2021 by Jan. 31, according to Deputy City Clerk Allison Segars.

In his statement for 2021, which was filed on Jan. 31, Scott reported income above $12,500 tied to his position with the city but did not disclose any business interests or holdings.

Henderson reported self-employment and contract income above $12,500 that he described as business-consulting contracts and commercial real-estate commissions. He also reported income above the same level tied to his wife Brandie Henderson's full-time job at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

More than $12,500 in investments or holdings was associated with the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund in his wife's name, Henderson reported. He also listed Gateway Mortgage and Ally Financial as creditors for $5,000 or above.

Schwarz reported gambling income above $1,000 from a Mississippi casino as well as income above $1,000 from the Arkansas Libertarian Party. Under the section for creditors, he listed Regions Bank.