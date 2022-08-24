LR institute scores grant

Forge Institute of Little Rock has won a nearly $1 million federal grant to provide training and support to help emerging small businesses in Arkansas develop their cybersecurity infrastructure.

Funding comes through the U.S. Small Business Administration, which announced that Forge and two other organizations in Maryland and South Dakota would receive grants to support the federal agency's pilot program to beef up cybersecurity at small businesses.

"Developing cyber resiliency within our small business community is vital to supporting and growing the economic lifeblood of our state," Scott A. Anderson, Forge's executive director, said in announcing the grant.

Forge provides training and development programs to build a cybersecurity workforce in Arkansas.