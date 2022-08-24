Lunch at Cook’s Lake

We're making our way across the flat fields of the Grand Prairie on this Tuesday morning. At the wheel is Deke Whitbeck, president of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation. Along for the ride with Whitbeck and me is Austin Booth, director of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The destination is the remote Potlatch Conservation Education Center at Cook's Lake, near Casscoe in Arkansas County. Cook's Lake is a 2.5-mile-long oxbow off the White River surrounded by the Dale Bumpers White River National Wildlife Refuge.

This is wild country, the only place that Arkansas' native bear population survived. Bears in other parts of the state are descendants of those brought in by the commission.

As one who loves eating fish and wild game, I've long been intrigued with the cooking of Wil Hafner, the facility manager. The commission often features Hafner's recipes on its website and in videos. Earlier this year, for instance, the featured recipe was squirrel boudin.

"Boudin is a popular Cajun sausage consisting of meat and rice," Hafner said. "Traditional boudin consists of pork shoulder, pork liver, Cajun spices and the trinity, which is the term used in Louisiana for equal parts bell pepper, onion and celery. Boudin also is a great use for wild game species, including squirrel."

Hafner has prepared corned beaver and corned duck (even better, I think, than the famous corned beef at Oaklawn) to go along with etouffee made with a White River flathead catfish. Booth and I go back for seconds. In addition to the exotic food, the other reason I've wanted to visit Cook's Lake is to see the lodge. I've written frequently about duck clubs across east Arkansas, and they don't get much more historic than this one.

In 1947, Lion Oil Co. of El Dorado purchased 1,850 acres surrounding Cook's Lake. The company constructed a 4,800-square-foot lodge. The current lodge, built in 1955, replaced the original lodge that was destroyed by fire. Col. T.H. Barton, the Lion founder, didn't know how to do things in a small way.

Barton arrived in El Dorado in January 1921 after oil and gas were discovered in the area. He organized the El Dorado Natural Gas Co., which was known as Natural Gas & Fuel Corp. by 1924. Barton sold the company at a huge profit in 1929 to Cities Service Co. By then, he was Lion's primary stockholder.

Barton agreed to serve as Lion president. Under his leadership, the company grew rapidly. Within three months of Barton becoming president, Lion purchased producing leases in the Smackover oil field that proved highly profitable. In 1935, Lion discovered the third major producing geological zone in the Smackover field.

In 1937, Lion drilled the wildcat discovery well in the Shuler Field, 15 miles west of El Dorado. Barton leased 7,000 acres and began development in a field that ranked second only to the Smackover discovery.

Lion employed 3,000 people and sold its products at more than 2,000 service stations across the South by 1955. The company used the lodge to entertain business leaders and celebrities from across the country. I marvel at the wood (cut by Townsend Lumber Co. of Stuttgart) used to panel each room and a stuffed bear in one corner.

The lodge can sleep 13 people and now hosts events such as youth duck and deer hunts. One bedroom is known as the John Wayne Room, named after a visitor Barton brought here.

In 1967 (Barton died in December 1960), Lion sold the property to Mark Townsend and Townsend Lumber. The company retained ownership until 1971 when it was acquired by timber giant Potlatch (now PotlatchDeltic). Potlatch allowed Mark Townsend to retain lifetime hunting and fishing rights.

The 49-nation Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance recognized this area in 1990 as one of eight designated wetlands of international importance. Three years later, Potlatch entered into a land-trade agreement with the federal government that significantly increased the size of the White and Cache River refuges.

After her first visit to Cook's Lake in 1994, Barbara Pardue, who at the time was Potlatch's public affairs director for Arkansas, suggested that the company convert the lodge and some surrounding property into a conservation education center. Other Potlatch executives wanted to auction the land to the highest bidder, and bids were solicited at one point.

Pardue, however, secured the support of John Richards, the company's CEO and a member of a storied north Idaho timber family. Richards retired as chairman in 1999 and died in July 2018 at age 81. He approved establishment of the education center with the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation as lead partner.

Potlatch accepted almost $1 million less for the property than it would have gained through an auction. Most of the surrounding land is now the Cook's Lake Unit of the White River National Wildlife Refuge. Potlatch donated the lodge, other buildings on the property and 72 surrounding acres for the education center. The center was dedicated on April 21, 2000.

A foundation publication I pick up in the lodge notes that Cook's Lake "remains home to ancient cypress trees encompassing the lake and a large tract of bottomland hardwoods that naturally transition to pine forests in the upper areas of the property. The diversity and health of the forests, plants and wildlife is a testament to the good stewardship that Potlatch practiced."

It's a beautiful spot to visit. And if you can get Hafner to cook for you, that's just lagniappe, as they say in Louisiana.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.