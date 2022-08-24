Macy’s narrows forecast for year

NEW YORK -- Macy's Inc. trimmed its expectations for the year on Tuesday, despite topping second quarter expectations as the retailer faces a glut of unsold inventory that has afflicted almost the entire sector.

Nearly every major retailer has reported in recent weeks that shoppers are making fewer trips to the store, and when they do, they're looking for deals. Some are trading down to cheaper alternatives.

Kohl's Corp. last week slashed its sales and profit expectations for the year, a result of its stepped up price cutting to shed unwanted merchandise. Target Corp. and Walmart Inc. also reported last week that shoppers are cutting back and sticking to essentials.

Soaring prices have forced families to become more cautious, doing without new clothing, electronics, furniture and almost everything else that is not necessary. And the way they spend shifted faster this year than expected.

"The consumer's got some pretty sour news out there," Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said Tuesday. "Inflation is tough."

Gennette's observations are in line with what other retailers have reported recently. Americans are spending on work clothes, luggage and cosmetics, he said Tuesday.

Casual clothes, furniture, appliances -- hot items during the height of the pandemic -- are out. That has left Macy's and others stuck with elevated inventories that have become difficult to move.

Macy's has cut orders where it can to better sync with customer demand, but Gennette said inventory in some categories remains high. The company is cutting prices on seasonal goods, private label and pandemic-related merchandise such as casual wear and home furnishings to clear it, he said.

However, Gennette said, customers are not trading down, or substituting typical purchases with a cheaper brand. That phenomenon is rampant at retailers like Walmart and Kohl's.

When Walmart posted quarterly earnings this month, company officials said that a vast majority -- some 75% -- of its market share in grocery during the latest quarter was driven by shoppers with $100,000 or more in annual household income. Those shoppers had not been typical in Walmart grocery aisles.

At Macy's, customers at every strata with a household income of less than $250,000 are cutting back proportionately, Gennette said. At its Bloomingdale's stores where medium household income is typically $250,000 or more, spending has continued at a healthy pace.

Macy's earned $275 million, or 99 cents per share, in the three-month period that ended July 30, or $1 if one-time charges are removed. That easily topped the per-share earnings of 86 cents that industry analysts expected, according to a survey by FactSet.

Sales slipped roughly 1% to $5.6 billion, but that was also stronger than anticipated. Compared with the same period last year, sales and profit have cooled.

Sales at stores open at least a year fell 1.5%, or 1.6% including licensed businesses like cosmetics. In contrast, Macy's upscale Bloomingdale's stores enjoyed an 8.8% increase in same-store sales, or a 5.8% gain including licensed businesses. Online sales fell 5% during the second quarter, compared to the year-ago period, but were up 37% compared with the same period in 2019.

In one more pandemic-related shift, Gennette said, store locations in downtown areas are bouncing back as more people return to the office. Those sales have yet to return to levels more common before covid-19, however.

Macy's said its outlook for the rest of the year is based on the "continued deterioration of consumer discretionary spending" and high levels of inventory at Macy's and at other stores. The company anticipates more price cuts and the need to "liquidate aged inventory" as the holiday season approaches.

Inventory levels increased 7% in the three-month reporting period compared with last year, but it's down 8% compared with 2019.

Macy's now expects sales to be in the range of $24.34 billion to $24.58 billion this year, down from its May guidance of between $24.46 billion and $24.7 billion.

The company expects per-share earnings of $4 to $4.20, down from earlier guidance of between $4.53 and $4.95 per share.