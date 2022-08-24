Madison County Record wins national award for Huntsville school sexual abuse coverage

The Madison County Record of Huntsville and its publisher, Ellen Kreth, have won the 2022 Tom and Pat Gish Award for courage, integrity and tenacity in rural journalism from the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky.

The award will be presented at a dinner on Nov. 3 in Lexington, Ky.

The weekly Record won the award for its coverage of a cover-up of sexual abuse allegations by members of the Huntsville Junior High boys' basketball team against some of their teammates over two basketball seasons, according to a news release from the institute.

"The Record learned of the case from victims' parents, who approached the newspaper to make sure the allegations weren't swept under the rug and school officials were held accountable," according to the release. "The paper didn't name any students involved, but did report that the school board reduced or rejected the recommended punishment for the violators. It focused on how officials handled the allegations. It reported the district's failure to immediately report the allegations, as required by law, and multiple open-meetings violations of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act."

"The school district fought us each step, publicly criticizing our editorial decisions and the credibility of our reporting," Kreth told the Institute for Rural Journalism.

The work (available at https://bit.ly/3PL7u6M) was done by Ellen Kreth, General Manager Shannon Hahn and Celia Kreth, the publisher's younger daughter, now a senior at the University of Pennsylvania.

Ellen Kreth started out as a journalist and became a lawyer, but she got back into journalism in 2002 when she inherited the newspaper from her grandmother. She said her knowledge of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act prevented officials and their lawyers from intimidating her, and the newspaper's use of the laws has made readers more aware of them, to the point that they come in asking how to file an open-records request.

"At a time when newspapers need to remind the public of their value to local democracy, Ellen Kreth and the Madison County Record are an example to the nation," said Al Cross, director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues and extension professor of journalism at the University of Kentucky.

The Tom and Pat Gish Award is named for the couple who published The Mountain Eagle in Whitesburg, Ky., weekly for more than 50 years and repeatedly demonstrated courage, tenacity and integrity, according to the news release.

The Gishes, who died in 2008 and 2014, respectively, were the first winners of the award, in 2005.

The other winners, in chronological order, have been the Ezzell family of The Canadian (Texas) Record; Stanley Dearman (former publisher, now deceased) and Jim Prince (publisher), The Neshoba Democrat, Philadelphia, Miss.; Samantha Swindler of Portland, Oregon, for her work at the Jacksonville (Texas) Daily Progress and the Daily Times-Tribune of Corbin, Ky.; Stanley Nelson and the Concordia Sentinel of Ferriday, La.; Jonathan and Susan Austin, publishers of the now-defunct Yancey County News in Burnsville, N.C.; the late Landon Wills of the McLean County News in Calhoun, Ky.; the Trapp family of the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M.; Ivan Foley of the Platte County Landmark in Platte City, Mo.; the Cullen family of the Storm Lake (Iowa) Times; Les Zaitz of the Malheur Enterprise in Vale, Oregon; Ken Ward Jr., then of the Charleston Gazette-Mail and now of the Mountain State Spotlight, along with his mentor, the late Paul J. Nyden of the Charleston Gazette and Howard Berkes of NPR; the late Tim Crews, editor-publisher of the Sacramento Valley Mirror in Willows, Calif.; and the Thompson-High family of The News Reporter in Whiteville, N.C.

For its coverage of the school scandal, the Madison County Record also won the 2021 Taylor Family Award for Fairness in Journalism from the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University.

On the state level, for the school coverage, the Record won this year's I.F. Stone Investigative Reporting Award for outstanding reporting in Arkansas newspapers of governmental wrongdoing. The award is given annually by the Arkansas Press Association.



