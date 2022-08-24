Man arrested in

River Market case

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a man who was wanted in relation to a shooting that damaged property in the River Market last week, according to a tweet from the department.

Officers arrested Darien Williams, 20, who has been wanted by police since Friday, when gunfire struck at least one car and a business on President Clinton Avenue. No injuries have been reported.

Two other people were detained after the incident, but no other arrests have been announced.

Williams is charged with committing a terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief, the tweet states. He was held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening without bail, jail records show.