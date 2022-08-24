Man dies in custody in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS -- A man who was arrested for driving while intoxicated early Tuesday died in custody from unknown causes a short time later at a local hospital, the Garland County sheriff's office said in a news release.

The Garland County Communications Center received a "check person" call for 2446 E. Grand Ave. at around 4:19 a.m. Tuesday. The caller stated a male subject was "acting in a strange manner and punching the asphalt with his hands."

Deputies found an unoccupied vehicle and later located a male running across East Grand, who told the deputies he had driven his vehicle to that location but got out "due to snakes being inside the vehicle."

Deputies looked inside the vehicle but did not observe anything out of the ordinary, the release said. Deputies continued to speak to the man to try to determine if he had any medical or mental disabilities and noted he was "sweating profusely, had exaggerated mannerisms, and seemed paranoid/delusional."

As deputies continued speaking with the man, he reportedly stated, "Someone may have slipped something in my drink at my friend's house." LifeNet was notified and responded to the scene. The man reportedly stated he had taken numerous narcotics, including meth, the release said.

LifeNet personnel continued to speak to him and attempted to encourage him to get into the ambulance to perform a proper evaluation, but the man reportedly refused.

Deputies then attempted to take the man into custody, for DWI and public intoxication, but he fled on foot.

A Taser was deployed by one of the deputies, and after a brief struggle, the man was taken into custody, the release said. Once he was in custody, LifeNet EMS "medically cleared him" at the scene and he was transported to the Garland County Detention Center, the release said.

Shortly after arriving at the jail, the man lost consciousness. Lifesaving measures were provided by jail staff and LifeNet EMS were notified and responded to the jail, it said.

The man was transported to an area hospital by LifeNet, and died a short time later, the release said.

The body was being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine a cause of death.

"At the request of Sheriff Mike McCormick, the Arkansas State Police has been requested to handle the death investigation," the release said.

The man's name was not released Tuesday, pending notification of next of kin.