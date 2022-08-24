Mexico chasing rare Little League title

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A big bat and a no-hitter have Mexico just a couple of wins away from its first Little League World Series title game since 2008.

If Mexico gets that far, it could bring home a title for the first time in 25 years.

Miguel Padilla is the bat, and his calm and collected manner have propelled Mexico to two eye-catching wins so far -- a 6-1 victory over Puerto Rico and a 10-0 no-hitter Monday night over a Canadian team that had earlier upset Japan.

Padilla primarily plays third base and pitches, and he shut down Puerto Rico by allowing 1 run with eight strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. He's also smacked home runs in each of Mexico's games. Padilla and David Zarate went back-to-back in the first inning against Puerto Rico.

"Like the manager says, we have to keep working and keep comfortable," Padilla said through an interpreter. "I'm very happy to hit two homers."

Mexico, representing Matamoros Little League from the Texas border near the Gulf of Mexico, next plays today against a team from a country that was once a Little League powerhouse, Taiwan. Padilla will be eligible to take the mound under Little League pitch-limit rules.

Hernan Mireles threw two of the five hitless innings on Monday against Canada, allowing one walk. Zarate finished off the no-hitter with three innings of perfect relief that included six strikeouts.

It was the first no-hitter Mireles had participated in, he said after the game. He also said he didn't even realize the no-hitter had happened until the postgame news conference.

"It's the World Series. All the games are different," Mexico Manager Victor Salazar said through a team interpreter. "We have to work on keeping the kids concentrated and focused on the next games."

Mexico isn't lacking for star power, either. While Zarate's handiwork on the mound was on full display Monday, he also hit a home run and a double in Mexico's tournament-opening win over Puerto Rico.

Even with a tough test up next, a chance to become the first Mexican Little League World Series champs since 1997 is entering Matamoros' field of view.

"It's very important. We've had it in our minds all this time," Salazar said. "It's the goal to be champions and make history."