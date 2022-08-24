Missouri baseball prospect picks Hogs

Versatile class of 2025 infielder/outfielder and pitcher Hudson Roberts committed to Arkansas on Monday.

Roberts, 6-3, 155 pounds, of Ozark, Mo., chose the Razorbacks over Missouri and interest from Alabama, Duke and Oklahoma.

Tigers coach Justin Sundlie said Roberts has a high ceiling and the ability to play several positions at the next level.

“He’s a just a very, very good athlete,” Sundlie said. “He just turned 16. Big, long frame. He drives the ball really well. The arm works. I don’t think you can peg him down to one position right now. That’s what everybody has been telling him, ‘We don’t know if you’re an outfielder, shortstop or pitcher. We just know you’re going to be a heck of a ball player.'

"I think that’s how everybody is recruiting him.”

Perfect Game reports him improving his fastball from 77 mph to 83 mph since last summer, and Prep Baseball reports his fastball at 86 mph. Roberts, who bats left and throws right, played for St. Louis-based 15-under US Nationals Scout this summer.

After playing on junior varsity as a freshman, Roberts moved up to varsity.

“He ended up DH-ing for us in the playoffs,” Sundlie said. “We couldn’t keep him out of the lineup because he was really hitting This year we repped him in the infield and outfield.

"He can handle either one.”