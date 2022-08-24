More help expected from RBs

JONESBORO — So much of Arkansas State’s 2021 season was bad. In some cases, it was downright awful.

Much of what stood out was on defense. That side of the ball allowed more yards per game than 128 of 129 FBS teams, and opponents put up 40-plus points in six of 12 games.

But the Red Wolves’ passing offense papered over a ground game that nearly matched their defensive misery. At 975 yards for the season — an average of 81.3 per game — ASU was one of three programs to fail to average at least 100 yards per game.

“The [offensive] line that needs a running back that’s trusting them and having that confidence,” ASU running back Jo h n n i e Lang told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this month. “Scoring a rushing touchdown, that builds confidence for an O-line and we only had like one last year.” Even if Lang exaggerated the Red Wolves’ rushing woes, the numbers don’t much help the cause. They scored four times on the ground, but quarterback Layne Hatcher and wide receiver Corey Rucker each had one.

The point still holds. No matter the challenge of working in tandem with an offensive line that will have at least three new starters, ASU will need more from its running backs in 2022.

And yet, it’s not crazy to think the Red Wolves’ running back room could be the most talented in the entire program.

“Don’t blink,” quarterback James Blackman said of the group Saturday. “Just give them a lane and they’ll do the rest.” Lang returns as the nominal starter despite getting 65 carries over 12 games. The preseason first-team All-Sun Belt Conference return specialist is “in the best shape he’s ever been,” according to Coach Butch Jones, and has taken the role of leader for a group with six guys in either their first or second collegiate season.

The flash, however, is likely going to come from 6-1, 212-pound redshirt junior Brian Snead.

A consensus top-100 prospect in the recruiting Class of 2018, Snead enrolled at Ohio State and played two games before being suspended. He was later dismissed after being found to have violated OSU’s code of student conduct following a university investigation that charged Snead with non-consensual sexual intercourse and contact.

Jones told the Democrat-Gazette at Sun Belt Media Days that he’d carefully vetted Snead’s history before bringing him to Jonesboro, and while the off-field issues remain, the Tampa, Fla., native has impressed between the lines.

One of his jump-cuts during the Red Wolves’ most recent scrimmage drew an audible “ooh” from those in attendance as Snead broke the outside and found the end zone for a 24-yard score.

“He’s unexplainable,” Lang said of Snead. “He can make you miss, he can catch the ball well out of the backfield, he’ll drop his shoulder on anyone. … It’s rare you see a back like that with that size.

“I’m just excited to see this one-two punch.” Lang and Snead may be able to deliver a knockout blow on their own, but Jones and offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf will have both depth and dynamism at their disposal.

Ja’Quez Cross, who red-shirted at Purdue last season after leading Fordyce to a 15-0 record and Class 2A state title in 2020, can play sideline-to-sideline and will be another weapon for Blackman in the passing game.

Marcel Murray entered the transfer portal last fall, but the 2018 Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year opted to return to ASU and is best suited as a downhill rusher.

Freshman Mike Sharpe II has already shown some veteran savvy, picking out holes in an offensive line that is still attempting to jell.

In an offense that will still be dictated by its passing game, ASU’s tailbacks understand that, even with plenty to prove, their productivity can only lighten the load for Blackman and Co.

“That group complements each other,” Jones said of his running backs. “They hold each other to a very high standard and a very high expectation every time they step on the football field.”

Running backs glance

RETURNING STARTER Johnnie Lang (3 starts in 2021) LOSSES Lincoln Pare (transferred to Texas State) WHO’S BACK Marcel Murray, Bobby McMillian WHO’S NEW Brian Snead (transfer from Austin Peay), Ja’Quez Cross (transfer from Purdue), Mike Sharpe II

ANALYSIS

Like multiple other positions on offense, ASU lost its statistical leader from 2021 with Pare joining quarterback Layne Hatcher at Texas State. But Lang and Snead are both college veterans — Lang spent four years at Iowa State and Snead was a top-100 prospect in the 2018 class before enrolling at Ohio State. Whether the line will be good enough to consistently make gains on the ground remains to be seen, but the Red Wolves have the horses.



