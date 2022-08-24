• Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has made her first public appearance in nearly three weeks, telling reporters she was in good health but declining to say whether she had undergone any medical treatment recently. Ivey toured a science and technology lab at a Montgomery elementary school Monday in her first appearance since Aug. 2, Alabama news outlets reported. The gap fueled speculation about the 77-year-old governor's health. "I've got a clean bill of health from the doctors," Ivey told reporters, "and I'm looking forward to serving for four more years as governor." She brushed aside questions about any recent treatment. "It just seems like a lot of you just want to will these rumors into being, and that just isn't going to happen," the governor said, according to al.com. Ivey announced in 2019 that she had been diagnosed with early stage lung cancer and would undergo radiation treatments. In 2020, she said the cancer appeared to be gone and that her doctor considered her free of the disease. Ivey easily won the GOP gubernatorial nomination without a runoff in May and is a heavy favorite over Democratic nominee Yolanda Flowers in the November election. The rumors about possible health concerns came as a deadline approaches to replace candidates on the ballot.

• Rapper Fetty Wap has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence, admitting that he participated in a massive trafficking racket that moved drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, N.Y. Monday's plea in Central Islip came before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke, who had revoked the rapper's $500,000 bail and sent him to jail two weeks ago after prosecutors said that Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call, violating the terms of his pretrial release. After the plea, which spared him from a potential life sentence if he'd been convicted on all the charges he faced, the rapper was returned to jail to await sentencing. Maxwell rose to prominence after "Trap Queen," his debut single, reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015.