Canoo tests Dallas

Walmart deliveries

Canoo, an electric vehicle maker with operations in Bentonville and plans to place its headquarters there, said Tuesday that it has been testing its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles or LDVs, for Walmart in the Fort Worth/Dallas area.

"Our LDV has been engineered to enable a wide range of package deliveries, including refrigerated items, groceries and general merchandise -- and do it efficiently, emission free and with a high level of driver comfort and ergonomics," Tony Aquila, an investor, chairman & chief executive officer at Canoo, said in a statement.

The LDV platform is designed for stop-and-go deliveries and vehicle to door drop off. The company customized the vehicles for Walmart. Its modular design and 120 cubic feet of cargo space allow for further adjustments based on Walmart's needs, the company said.

In July, Canoo said it had struck a deal with Walmart Stores Inc. to provide 4,500 electric delivery vans to the retailer with an option for up to 10,000 vehicles. During a conference call earlier this month to discuss its second quarter earnings, Aquila said the company has contracted a third party for limited production while Canoo's facilities come online.

Shares of Canoo fell 22 cents, or 6%, to close Tuesday at $3.37.

-- John Magsam

AcreTrader acquires

AgValuation web tool

Fayetteville-based AcreTrader, a farmland investment company, has acquired AgValuation, the company said Tuesday.

AgValuation is a web-based tool that allows precise and timely valuations for low-risk transactions where an appraisal is not needed, according to a Tuesday news release.

The terms of the deal were not released.

"We're excited to partner with AgValuation as we believe their impressive technology and skill sets help further our mission of bringing transparency to the land market throughout the United States," Carter Malloy, founder and chief executive officer of AcreTrader, said in a statement.

AgValuation is used by farm credit associations, community banks and private equity companies. AcreTrader is an online farmland investment tool and has seen rapid growth in the past year.

-- John Magsam

Day's gain of 4.75

puts index at 839.39

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 839.39, up 4.75.

"Stocks sold off slightly on Tuesday on weak economic data, with investors watching for more clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path from the Jackson Hole central bankers' symposium later this week," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.