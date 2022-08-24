Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Kassy Howard, 43, of 15 Dunkeld Drive in Bella Vista, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Howard was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Barry Kaiser, 35, of 1630 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Kaiser was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Vallie Dunklin, 49, of 2114 E. Honeysuckle Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Dunklin was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.