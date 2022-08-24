Officials unveil plan to shift traffic to new I-30 river bridge in September

Interstate 30 traffic in Little Rock and North Little Rock will shift to the new Arkansas River I-30 bridge in three phases starting Sept. 1, according to state transportation officials.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said once the three separate phases are complete, crews will demolish and replace the old river bridge as part of the 30 Crossing project.

A news release from the highway department detailed the three phases.

Phase 1, Sept. 1:

Northbound frontage road traffic will take a new on-ramp at Fourth Street in Little Rock to the bridge and I-30 eastbound. Traffic on the new bridge can then exit to Broadway Street in North Little Rock or continue and merge into I-30 eastbound lanes.

To access Broadway Street from I-30 eastbound or I-630, vehicles can take Exit 140 to the I-30 frontage road and continue to Fourth Street on-ramp and river bridge.

This detour will only be available during the first phase.

Phase 2, Sept. 10:

I-30 eastbound traffic will start using the new bridge. Westbound traffic will remain in its existing alignment.

Phase 3, Sept. 10:

I-30 westbound traffic will shift onto the new bridge.

The on-ramp at Broadway Street in North Little Rock will temporarily close and a new ramp will open at Bishop Lindsey Avenue.

Exit ramps at Second and Sixth streets in Little Rock will close and a temporary exit ramp will open at Ninth street.

People can view how their travel will be impacted by highway projects at www.connectingarkansasprogram.com.