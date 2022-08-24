Oklahoma GOP picks Mullin

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Rep. Markwayne Mullin won Tuesday's GOP primary runoff for Oklahoma's unexpired U.S. Senate seat, making him a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving after nearly 30 years in office.

Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, defeated former Speaker of the Oklahoma House and banking executive T.W. Shannon after the two advanced from a 13-candidate Republican primary field in June. Because Inhofe is retiring early, Mullin will serve the remaining four years left on Inhofe's term.

Mullin and Shannon were both seeking to replace Inhofe, a fixture in Republican politics in Oklahoma since the 1960s who has held the U.S. Senate seat since being elected in 1994.

Mullin, who topped the primary field with nearly 44% of the vote, earned former President Donald Trump's endorsement shortly after the primary.

Mullin will be heavily favored in November's general election against former Democratic U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, along with an independent and a Libertarian. Oklahoma hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in more than 30 years.

In a state where nearly 10% of the population identifies as American Indian, both Mullin and Shannon are members of Native American tribes. Shannon, who is also African American, is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation.

Campaign finance reports show that Mullin raised about $3.6 million, which is nearly three times the $1.3 million that Shannon reported he raised.

In campaign ads and on the stump, both men touted their positions on hot-button issues and vowed to fight President Joe Biden's policy agenda.

Shannon launched an anti-abortion ad in which he labeled Planned Parenthood the "true face of white supremacy," while Mullin, in an ad featuring two of his own children and a montage of transgender collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas, said: "Democrats can't even tell us what a woman is."

Also on Tuesday, in the Democratic primary runoff for Oklahoma's other U.S. Senate seat, cybersecurity expert Madison Horn defeated Jason Bollinger, an Oklahoma City attorney. Horn, who is not related to Kendra Horn, will face incumbent Republican Sen. James Lankford, who will be the heavy favorite in November.