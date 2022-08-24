100 years ago

Aug. 24, 1922

FORT SMITH -- Jim Marples, heavyweight champion of Ireland, and Johnny Lee, the Omaha "cyclone" have been signed to meet in a 16-round battle at Alexander Field, across the Arkansas River on the Oklahoma side from this city, according to an announcement made here tonight. The bout, which is proclaimed to be the biggest boxing card ever arranged for this section, will be under auspices of the American Legion, it was said.

50 years ago

Aug. 24, 1972

TEXARKANA -- William R. Capshaw, 49, who has been serving as officer in charge of the Texarkana Post office since May, has assumed the title of postmaster of the Texarkana Post office. He succeeds Arthur Jennings, who retired three months ago. Capshaw is attending the advanced management seminar at the University of California in Los Angeles and will be sworn in as postmaster when he returns, according to Carl C. Ulsaker, regional postmaster general of the Southern Region in Memphis.

25 years ago

Aug. 24, 1997

• Changes in the organization of elementary schools will greet North Little Rock public school students Monday as they begin the 1997-98 school year. The first day is expected to be free of job action by teachers despite teacher opposition to a recent school board decision to stop negotiating with the local teachers union. The elementary school changes include the conversion of Redwood Elementary School into a preschool for about 140 children, and the establishment of Central Elementary as a city-wide sixth-grade school. Sixth-grade will not be taught at any of the district's 13 elementary schools. The North Little Rock School Board adopted the changes earlier this year. Superintendent James Smith said that the new tuition-free, preschool center, staffed with certified teachers, may help children avoid the need for remediation when they reach the upper grades.10 years ago

10 years ago

Aug. 24, 2012

• The Little Rock School District is taking steps to find property for two new campuses -- a middle school in west or northwest Little Rock and a possible replacement campus for McClellan High School, now at 9417 Geyer Springs Road. Superintendent Morris Holmes made the announcement that a real estate agent was seeking out properties during a School Board meeting Thursday in which the board approved the creation of two top-level elementary school supervisor jobs and 16 teaching jobs to accommodate the six new electives being offered at the district's revamped middle schools. While parents and School Board members have talked for several years in multiple forums about the need for a new middle school in the city's northwest section, Holmes' announcement of a property search for land to replace McClellan was more of a revelation.