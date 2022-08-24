Paragould man sentenced to 120 days in jail for video voyeurism

A Paragould man was sentenced to 120 days in Greene County jail for video voyeurism, according to state prosecutor Keith Chrestman.

A news release from Chrestman’s office states Robert Waddell, 62, was found guilty Tuesday by a Greene County jury after a home healthcare worker reported Feb. 8 that a video camera was found in a patient’s bedroom.

Paragould police interviewed Waddell, who admitted that he’d recorded video of the patient in the bathroom without consent, the release states.

Chrestman said on Wednesday that he didn’t know where Waddell was employed, but that the Paragould man and the patient were roommates.

Waddell was also sentenced to 72 months of supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. The release states. He must also register as a sex offender.



