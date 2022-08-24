Parkview's Robinson, family like the Razorbacks

Little Rock Parkview sophomore safety Omarion Robinson’s mother, LaToya, and other important women in his life are Arkansas Razorbacks fans.

“My family likes the Razorbacks,” Robinson said. “We watch them all the time on TV.”

Robinson, 6-0, 175 pounds, has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Utah, Louisville, TCU, Arkansas State and Memphis.

His grandmother, Barber Robinson, and aunts Amanda Robinson, Amber Robinson and Corderica Miller are also Razorbacks fans. He said his mother likes the idea of him going to Fayetteville.

“My momma doesn’t want me to go far out. She wants to me to go there,” Robinson said.

He visited Arkansas and attended an Oklahoma camp in June.

“It was good. The coaches were nice, the city was nice,” Robinson said of Arkansas. “The facility and the weight room was perfect.”

He was able to talk to Razorbacks third-year head coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

“He was telling me they were wanting me to come up there,” Robinson said, referencing Odom. “I went into Coach Pittman’s office and we had a talk. We had a good conversation. He wanted me to be a Razorback.”

Pittman noticed a camp invite from Mississippi State on Robinson’s phone.

“He saw a Mississippi (State) picture in there it was from one of their camps,” Robinson said. “He was like, 'Delete that.' He’s fun to be around.”

Patriots coach Brad Bolding has coached several high-profile prospects, including the late running back Altee Tenpenny, linebacker Martrell Spaight, receiver KJ Hill and others. But he believes Robinson could be the best he has ever coached.

In five games on varsity as a freshman, Robinson recorded 43 tackles, 3 interceptions – 2 returned for touchdowns – and returned 1 punt and kickoff for scores. He had a pick-6 negated because of a penalty.

Parkview defensive coordinator Bobby Bolding had high praise for Robinson.

“Very mentally mature for his age,” Bolding said. “He has picked up very quickly on what we’re trying to do. He’s got great hips, very athletic. He’s way, way ahead of a normal sophomore in all aspects.”

The Patriots plans to use Robinson’s talents on offense and defense.

“There’s so many things he can do,” Bobby Bolding said. “He can play quarterback, receiver, running back, return punts, return kickoffs. When he touches it, he’s susceptible to score at any time.”

Robinson said his mother is protective of him.

“She’s hard on me a little bit. She wants me to be, like, in the house,” he said. “I’m in the house anyway. I don’t like going places. She doesn’t like me going places either.

"If I’m at my buddy’s place and she’s at home, she can’t go to sleep when I’m not at home.”

He wants to be successful in football so he can take care of his mother.

“She’s got a big place in my heart,” Robinson said. “I love her so much. I’m trying to get her to a better place.”



