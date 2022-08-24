Pickup injures student crossing road to her bus

CENTERTON -- A student was hit by a pickup Tuesday morning while boarding her school bus, according to Bentonville schools Superintendent Debbie Jones.

The child wasn't seriously hurt, Jones said in an email to families.

"This is a painful example of what can happen when drivers don't watch and stop for students," Jones said.

The accident occurred between 7:10 and 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Walters Road and Winesap Drive, according to Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper. The girl, who was in junior high, was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup while trying to cross the road to the bus, he said.

The crossing lights on the bus were flashing and the stop arm was deployed at the time of the accident, Jones said. It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus, she said.

The driver was issued several citations related to careless driving and passing a stopped school bus, Harper said.

Harper said drivers need to be attentive around school buses, noting Arkansas has very strict laws about passing stopped school buses. Drivers in all directions from a stopped school bus must come to a stop, including drivers entering the roadway, he said.

The Arkansas Legislature passed Act 264 in 2021, requiring drivers to come to a complete stop at least 30 feet from a bus when it stops to load and unload passengers. This applies to public roads, private or public property open to the general public and school parking lots.