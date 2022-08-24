Prescott, Grigsby roll from start

Eric Grigsby did a little bit of everything for Prescott on Tuesday night, and the Curley Wolves needed all of it to pull away and win their season opener.

The senior accounted for three first-half touchdowns as Prescott held on to beat Bismarck 47-28 at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium.

Carston Poole completed 21 of 32 passes for 300 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception for the Curley Wolves (1-0), the No. 1 team in Class 3A. Travion Dickens carried 13 times for 125 yards and 2 scores as well, but it was the damage Grigsby did over the first two quarters that allowed Prescott to open a lead the Lions couldn't erase.

"He made some really big plays to get us going," Prescott Coach Brian Glass said of Grigsby. "As a whole we did some really good things, but you could tell it was definitely the first game of the season."

Grigsby, who accounted for 236 yards of offense in the first half, ran and passed for touchdowns while catching one as Prescott established a 28-7 cushion by halftime. The Curley also had four sacks in the first 24 minutes of play.

Yet, for everything that went right for Prescott, there were things that went wrong.

"We had a bunch of penalties," said Glass, whose team was flagged 12 times in the game. "We had guys that were tired, cramping, had some unfortunate injuries. We had some substitution issues, just really sloppy at times, but Bismarck took it to us.

"I thought they were really aggressive against the run at times and mixed their coverages up, which gave us some trouble. They got some pressure on our quarterback, too."

After being held down in the first two quarters, the Lions' offense began to click more in the third and fourth. Bismarck was held to 121 yards of offense in the first half but ended up with well over 300 for the game. Quarterback Ian Smith, who kept several plays alive with his legs, was 11 of 23 for 201 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

The large deficit, however, was too much for Bismarck (0-1) to overcome.

"The biggest thing is that we've got a bunch of sophomores starting on our defense, going against our scout team the whole time, and then all of sudden, they go against the No. 1 team in [Class 3A]," Bismarck Coach Daniel Keithley said. "Prescott showed that in this one, and it showed for us in our inability to tackle. They've got a running back that was just a load, and we just couldn't hang on to him and bring him down at times.

"We had some mental mistakes that we've got to clean up as well. But this was a really good test for us because [Prescott] threw a bunch at us."

Two holding penalties nearly derailed the Curley Wolves' opening drive, but they managed to score anyway when Dickens capped an 11-play, 80-yard march with a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down. Poole then hit Jaylen Johnson for a two-point conversion to give Prescott an 8-0 lead.

The Curley Wolves took advantage of a Bismarck miscue to push add to the lead in the second quarter.

After the Lions shanked a 21-yard punt from their 20, Grigsby took a lateral pass from Poole before finding P.J. Gulley streaking down the right sideline for a 44-yard touchdown.

But Bismarck countered on its next series to get back in it. The Lions, who had a pass dropped in the end zone on fourth down on their first possession, capitalized on another fourth-down play when Smith connected with Tony Weeks for a 28-yard touchdown and pull Bismarck with 15-7.

Grigsby retaliated quickly to ignite a surge that allowed the Curley Wolves to take their 21-point lead into the break. He scored on a nifty 71-yard run on Prescott's ensuing drive, and then with 16 seconds remaining in the half, hauled in a 33-yard touchdown to extend his team's lead.

Prescott intercepted Smith on the third play of the third quarter and cashed in one snap later on Poole's 24-yard pass to Dwayne White to up its lead to 34-7, but the Lions wouldn't fold.

Smith, who also added 70 yards rushing on 18 carries, threw touchdown passes on back-to-back possessions -- a 71-yarder to Benjamin Keithley and an 8-yarder to Dalton Daniels -- to climb within 13.

But Dickens, who's committed to Army, finally stopped Bismarck's surge and gave the Curley Wolves some much-needed breathing room by scoring on a 12-yard run with 11:13 remaining.

Both teams traded touchdowns down the stretch to set the final margin.

"We were able to overcome some things, and that's a good thing," Glass said. "It wasn't pretty by any stretch, but I'll take an ugly win."