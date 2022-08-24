Receivers erasing questions

FAYETTEVILLE -- Returning senior Warren Thompson and transfer senior Matt Landers have been two of the most talked-about players in training camp for the University of Arkansas, and both of the receivers visited the media room at Reynolds Razorback Stadium after Tuesday's full-pad practice along with nickel back Myles Slusher.

Thompson was asked if he heard talk of the receivers being a question mark coming out of spring drills after losing first-round NFL Draft pick Treylon Burks.

Turns out he had.

"I think when we heard that, that the wide receivers were the biggest question mark, I think that's when we took it personally," Thompson said. "Everybody in the room, we made it our mission to be great every day and be consistent. I think that's what it was."

Thompson is the leading returning receiver with 19 receptions for 304 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Landers racked up 20 receptions for 514 yards, an inflated average of 25.7 yards per catch at Toledo last season after transferring there from Georgia after 2020. He said his connection to Coach Sam Pittman, strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker and other staff who came from Georgia were factors in signing with the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal.

"I feel like I've adjusted well," Landers said. "These guys are like my brothers. They took me in with open arms. They just made me feel welcome."

Slusher assessed where Thompson has improved his game and what he's made of Landers in camp.

"Definitely Warren's route running," Slusher said. "You can just tell he's been putting into his craft. He was already a great route runner, but you can just tell the extra work he's put in this year.

"Then Matt, he's a new guy. He's got speed. He can run routes. He can catch the ball at a high radius. He's got a big radius on him. We're always getting better guarding these guys, that way we'll be ready for the game."

Nickel love

Junior defensive back Myles Slusher has embraced his role as the starting nickel back after playing safety last season.

"I'm loving the position," Slusher said Tuesday. "It's something new to learn, but I'm just grasping it as it goes."

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom said the nickel spot closely parallels one of the scheme's boundary safety positions, so there's plenty of carryover for Slusher.

"Slusher ... I think he can play any position on the back end," Odom said. "Our best opportunity to be good on defense is for him to play nickel.

"He's very versatile. He can cover. He's good against the run. He's got a knack for blitzing, and those are all things that we want that position to be able to do."

Slusher said Odom has put him "in the greatest position this year, and I think everybody will be able to thrive. ... Whoever we put on the field, anybody can play any position. So I think Coach knows what he's doing."

4 Hogs picked

Safety Jalen Catalon, linebacker Bumper Pool and center Ricky Stromberg were first-team selections on the preseason coaches All-SEC team released Tuesday. Offensive guard Brady Latham was voted onto the third team.

Catalon has received preseason All-America recognition from The Associated Press, The Athletic, Athlon Sports, CBS Sports, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and the Sporting News. Catalon ranked eighth on the team with 46 tackles last season despite missing the final seven games.

Pool led the Razorbacks with 125 tackles, his second consecutive season with 100-plus tackles. Stromberg started all 13 games and logged 873 snaps with three sacks allowed.

Latham posted 890 snaps while starting all 13 games.

Personnel report

With starting left guard Brady Latham not available for fastball starts, the Razorbacks moved right guard Beaux Limmer to his spot and brought sixth lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford in at right guard in Tuesday's practice in full pads.

The starting defense used a 3-3-5 alignment for fastball starts with a front of ends Eric Gregory and Zach Williams, tackle Isaiah Nichols, linebackers Bumper Pool, Drew Sanders and Christopher Paul.

In the secondary, Hudson Clark and LaDarrius Bishop ran at cornerback, while Jalen Catalon, Simeon Blair and Myles Slusher were at safety and nickel back.

Backup center Marcus Henderson remained in a green, no-contact jersey.

Fastballs

KJ Jefferson went 1 for 2 with the starters, Malik Hornsby was 1 for 1 with the second team, and Cade Fortin went 1 for 2 with the third unit in fastball starts Tuesday.

Cornerback Hudson Clark broke up Jefferson's pass intended for Warren Thompson over the right side. Jefferson found Trey Knox over the middle on the fourth snap. Raheim Sanders and Jefferson had runs during the segment.

Hornsby completed a pass on the left edge to Bryce Stephens and had to keep on a pass play on the fourth rep. AJ Green had a pair of runs with the second team.

Rashod Dubinion had two running plays and caught Fortin's pass on the right edge. Fortin threw incomplete deep down the middle well beyond Isaiah Sategna with a pair of defenders in place.

Briles' style

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles addressed quarterback recruiting and the style of player her prefers in his system during his media appearance late last week.

"At this point in our program, where we are, we would like to be able to stay with high school guys to come in here and develop," Briles said. "But things are always changing. You've got to be aware of it and you've got to be able to change as a coach as well.

"But we look for guys that are winners. I like, we like, a mobile player. I think especially in the SEC and where we're at with this program, we've got to play some 11-on-11 football at some points and you've got to have a guy who can create plays on his own."

At times last season, KJ Jefferson's ability to scramble turned doomed plays into gains for the Razorbacks.

"So if I call something bad, he makes it look good," Briles said. "I like guys like that. So we've got some guys in the room that can make plays with their feet. And you've got to have a leader. A guy that everybody in the locker room when he talks they listen to him.

"And he's got to take care of himself on and off the field at all times. You've got to have that in that room. We feel good about the ones we've got and the one's we're recruiting."

Welcome guys

Arkansas added three defensive linemen through the transfer portal for the second year in a row.

John Ridgeway, formerly of Illinois State, and Missouri transfers Tre Williams and Markell Utsey all became starters last season.

This year's transfers are tackle Terry Hampton (Arkansas State) and ends Jordan Domineck (Georgia Tech) and Landon Jackson (LSU).

Senior end Zach Williams said he hasn't given it much thought that the Razorback keep adding transfers to the line.

"I say, 'Welcome to the team. We're going to push each other. Iron sharpens iron,'" Williams said. "That's just the way it is for me."

Eric Gregory, a redshirt junior who plays end and tackle, said it's a positive to add experienced transfers.

"We lose D-linemen, we need D-linemen, and so I welcome them in," Gregory said. "I try to give knowledge that I can. I try to take from them what they know to my game.

"So I really don't think about it like, 'Oh, he's going to take my spot,' or stuff like that. We're just out here working man. And so the best man is going to play."

When the Razorbacks went with four defensive linemen in the portion of practice open to the media earlier this week, the starters were Gregory and Isaiah Nichols at tackle and Williams and Jashaud Stewart at end.

Domineck, Hampton and Jackson worked on the second team.