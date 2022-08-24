Regal Cinemas parent looks at Chapter 11 filing

LONDON -- Conditions are dimming at many movie theaters around the world.

Cineworld Group PLC -- owner of Tennessee-based Regal Cinemas and one of the industry's biggest theater operators -- has confirmed that it's considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States as it contends with billions of dollars in debt and more empty seats in front of its screens than expected.

The British company that operates in 10 countries said its theaters remain "open for business as usual" as Cineworld considers options for relief from its debt load.

In Arkansas, Regal operates theaters along McCain Boulevard in North Little Rock and Breckenridge Drive in west Little Rock, according to the company's website.

Parent Cineworld said it expects to continue operating even after any potential filing, though its stock investors could face steep or total losses on their holdings. The group faces challenges specific to itself after building up $4.8 billion in net debt, not including lease liabilities.

But the entire industry is navigating a tenuous recovery after the pandemic shut theaters worldwide.

To be sure, moviegoers have streamed back into theaters this year to see blockbusters such as "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Top Gun: Maverick," and "Jurassic Park: Dominion." Industry giant Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. has said it's doubling down on theaters and moving away from debuting films on its HBO Max streaming service.

But this summer's $3.3 billion in ticket sales is still running nearly 20% behind the prepandemic summer of 2019, as of Sunday, according to data firm Comscore. And there don't seem to be any big hits on the immediate horizon to make those numbers much better.

Cineworld said its admissions levels have recently been below expectations. And with a "limited film slate," it expects the lower levels to continue until November. That would mean an additional crunch to its finances.

The company said it's holding talks with lenders and other major stakeholders as it reviews its financial options. It also said it expects "ultimately to continue its business over the longer term with no significant impact upon its employees."

Cineworld has about 28,000 workers, according to the company's website. Even if employees could make it through intact, shareholders may not.

The company's stock in London tumbled 21.4% on Monday, sliding another 6.25% on Tuesday to close at $3.55. The early week falls come after a 58.3% plunge this past Friday, when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was preparing to file for bankruptcy.