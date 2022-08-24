Rogers issues remaining bonds

ROGERS -- At a meeting Tuesday evening, the City Council authorized issuing the rest of the bonds approved by voters in 2018 in order to continue parks and recreation and street projects.

A total of $83.54 million -- $14.04 million for parks projects and $69.5 million for street projects -- will be issued, according to underwriter Bob Wright of Crews and Associates.

A 1% sales tax has helped pay for the capital improvement projects.

The city did a phased rollout of bonds approved by voters on Aug. 14, 2018.

Voters approved a $299.5 million bond issue. The city issued bonds in December 2018 for street, parks, fire and police projects, according to Casey Wilhelm, city finance director.

"Back in 2018, we didn't issue all of the debt," Wright said. "We held off a little over $83-$84 million until now to continue these projects."

All of the bonds for the purpose of supporting police projects and fire projects and refunding outstanding bonds have been issued.

Council members unanimously approved the ordinance. Marge Wolf was absent.

The council also approved an agreement with Signal System Management Inc. of Oklahoma City, Okla., for the purchase and installation of traffic signal programming equipment for 90 intersections.

The ordinance allows a contract of up to $250,000 with Signal System Management. The money will come from street fund reserves.

Council members voted 7-0 in approval of the measure.

In other business, the council unanimously approved a rezoning of about 13.5 acres in the northwest corner of the city.

Sixty-eight townhomes are planned for the location just south of 503 S. Rainbow Road, according to project representative Tim Lemons.

The rezoning will move the property from the agricultural zoning district to the residential multifamily zoning district with a density of 5.5 units per acre and a rental designation.

The property was incorrectly zoned, according to a city staff report.

Other business

The City Council also:

• Tabled amendments to the city’s code of ordinances that would update access management standards in the city.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette



