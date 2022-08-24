Simply subhuman

If you want to see it, you can, assuming you have a computer or a digital tablet or phone.

Just go to google.com and, in the wide rectangular box, type "Mulberry police." Then hit search.

You'll see instantly an item warning of sensitive material. Fear not. It's not sexually graphic. It's only subhuman cruelty in western Arkansas.

You might type "abhorrent" or "disturbing" or "sickening." This video ought to come up off the top on that search as well.

Here's what happened: There was a weird-acting youngish man on a bicycle bothering or even terrorizing people Sunday morning in the Alma and Mulberry areas of Crawford County. He is reported to have spat on a convenience store clerk and threatened her life, and to have bothered or frightened others.

The police were called. There was suspicion of mental health issues or drugs, which are always good guesses for behavior inviting a call to police.

Two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry city policeman confronted the man on a corner outside a convenience store building. Reportedly, interactions were peaceful until they weren't.

A woman looked to that corner of the building and saw one of the policemen holding down a writhing man as another kneed him while another officer pounded repeatedly about the guy's head, knocking it against pavement.

I can describe that because the woman video-recorded it, even as two of the officers noticed her and seemed to say not altogether courteously that she should perhaps tend to her own business. I should acknowledge I didn't hear what the officers said. They seemed agitated and one was pointing at the woman. Perhaps they were telling the phone-recorder good morning.

The woman sent the video to a woman in Oklahoma. And that woman, by 4 p.m. or so, posted it on social media.

By 9 p.m., the video was globally viral and the three officers were suspended pending an investigation that local authorities were soliciting from the Arkansas State Police.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was on Twitter saying he was in touch with the State Police and that he endorsed the investigation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, treated and released to the local jail on charges of several things.

By a little later on this Sunday evening, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones had made a statement of his horror and demand for investigation.

Not heard from that evening, or at this writing Tuesday morning, was Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders. Perhaps she has by now stated her opposition to brutality even by the police whom she will be anxious to support generally.

One thing we can hope remains possible amid America's dysfunction is that we can support the police, and not want them defunded, while, at the same time, beholding with disdain three guys with police jobs combining their muscle and rage and their misplaced sanction of law to pound a guy's head into the pavement of a walkway outside a rural convenience store.

Reportedly, the victim, after talking peacefully with the officers for a while, hit one of them and tried to run.

That would be ill-advised. He should not have done that, or any of the other.

But the question is whether being mentally troubled, or drugged out, or just downright criminal in behavior is any reason to get held to the ground by one country cop, kicked by another, and pounded about the head by the first of a third.

The U.S. attorney, the FBI and the Civil Rights Division of the federal Justice Department have come into the Mulberry area to investigate separately from the State Police.

Hutchinson calls the videotaped police behavior "reprehensible" and stresses, in the state's defense, that that's not the way we teach policing at our training academy.

The victim carried a South Carolina address. What he was doing tooling on a bicycle on a Sunday morning between Alma and Mulberry is as yet a mystery.

There are many questions like that yet to be answered. The state and federal investigations will get those answers and we'll learn of them in time.

But there's one thing we know already. It's that what is on that video from Sunday morning in Mulberry is, on its face ... well, you can go find it yourself or take my word that "subhuman," "abhorrent," "disturbing" and "sickening" are insufficient.

Let me leave you with these thoughts: Fund the police. Please. By all means. Fund more police in Little Rock. But don't give those three guys on that video one more cent.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



