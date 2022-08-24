Super Quiz: Sound

1. Repetition of a sound by reflection of sound waves from a surface.

2. Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer starred in this 1965 film.

3. Riddle/koan: What is the sound of one hand --------?

4. What is cacophony?

5. Simon & Garfunkel had a big hit with this song about "sound."

6. You want to get the best -------- for your buck.

7. A dish of cabbage and potatoes fried together.

8. The sound made when a bell rings out or a loud burst of laughter.

9. The name of an inlet of the North Pacific in northwestern Washington State.

ANSWERS:

1. Echo

2. "The Sound of Music"

3. Clapping

4. An unpleasant mixture of loud sounds

5. "The Sound of Silence"

6. Bang

7. Bubble and squeak

8. Peal

9. Puget Sound