Troopers: Texas man dies after vehicle rolls down embankment in Polk County

A Texas man was killed in a rollover crash early Tuesday in Polk County, troopers said.

Around midnight,19-year-old Brayden Autry was traveling east on Arkansas 88 near Mena when he attempted to make a right-hand curve and lost control of the vehicle, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said Autry traveled off the highway and overturned as his vehicle was going down a steep embankment.

Autry, who was from Aubrey, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The report states conditions were cloudy and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 371 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.