Trusty leads Alma past Van Buren

ALMA -- Behind on the scoreboard at halftime, the strategy for Alma was to put the ball in senior quarterback Joe Trusty's hands as much as possible in the second half.

He delivered for the Airedales.

Trusty helped establish the run game Tuesday with two second-half touchdowns to pull away for a 27-7 victory against crosstown rival Van Buren in the opening game of the season. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Alma against the Pointers.

"We knew we could win this finally if we came out and played like we have all summer," Trusty said. "It took us a little bit to get started. I feel our defense really won it for us. Once we got it going on both sides of the ball, we got it done."

Alma used quarterback power rushes early and often in the second half. Trusty, 6-3, 206 pounds, had more than 40 yards rushing and 40 yards passing during the first drive of the second half. He capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run that gave Alma a 13-7 lead in the third quarter it wouldn't relinquish.

"Joe Trusty went out there and just wanted to win that football game," Alma Coach Rusty Bush said. "We put it on his shoulders. He wanted the ball and we gave it to him. He busted his tail off in the weight room in the winter to become a strong quarterback."

Trusty led the way for Alma with 16 carries for 61 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also completed 10 of 19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Alma running back Carlos Gonzalez finished with 105 yards on 13 carries.

Alma, which was looking to replace standout Conner Stacy to graduation, got plenty of production from wide receiver Drake Stogsdill. He caught 7 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Alma's special teams unit help set up two touchdowns in the game with blocked or tipped punts. Gonzalez had one of the blocks for Alma.

The defense played a factor as well. The unit that allowed about 37 points per game last season showed its strength and created turnovers. Defensive backs Kaydin Minshull and Brady Noyes helped seal the game with second-half interceptions.

"We got settled in after that first drive and we didn't panic," Bush said. "We are playing some young kids in the secondary. We have some young guys that just battled. We won the turnover battle, and that helps a lot."

After Trusty gave Alma its first lead of the game on the initial drive after halftime, the Airedales continued to add to their lead.

Trusty scored again late in the third quarter for a 20-7 lead and Zach Millsap, an offensive lineman, recovered a fumble and rushed it for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. That gave Alma a 27-7 lead with 31 seconds left.

Van Buren (0-1) scored on the opening drive of the game, but the Pointers only crossed over into Alma territory once after that.

The Pointers were guided by junior quarterback Bryce Perkins, who finished 12-of-22 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Van Buren was playing without its two-way star senior Malachi Henry because of an injury. He plays wide receiver and cornerback for the Pointers. He finished last season with 1,152 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns while being among the state leaders in interceptions.

Andrew Hammond led the way for the receivers for the Pointers. He finished with 5 catches for 78 yards and 1 touchdown.

"He was a factor for us tonight," Van Buren Coach Moe Henry said. "He made plays early for us. We had several guys that stepped up. We are forcing to build depth right now. Hopefully we start getting guys back. Guys played hard, but we need to find a way to finish."

Van Buren took a 7-6 lead into halftime after scoring on the opening drive and stopping Alma on a two-point conversion attempt.

The Pointers took the opening drive and went nine plays for an early 7-0 edge. Van Buren capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Perkins to Hammond. Alma extended the drive with a penalty on fourth down that gave Van Buren a new set of downs.

The Airedales' first-half score was aided by their special teams and defense. The defense forced a three-and-out punt, which was tipped by the special teams. That set up a drive at the Van Buren 20.

Alma didn't take long to take advantage of the field position. Trusty found Stogsdill for a 20-yard touchdown. The two-point rush attempt failed, cutting Van Buren's lead to 7-6 with 2:52 left in the first quarter.

The defenses kept it scoreless in the second quarter. Alma had the best opportunity to score, but a penalty stalled the drive. Van Buren ended the first half with an interception by Thurman Cooley.