UAPB women’s soccer wins 3-0

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Lady Lions soccer team took no mercy on Central Baptist College on Monday night at the Humphrey Soccer Complex.

The Lady Lions shut out Central Baptist 3-0 at their first home game.

Last week, the team won 1-0 against Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

Erik Solberg, UAPB head soccer coach, played all 20 of his players against Central Baptist. In the Arkansas State game, he only played 13.

"That was really, really big for us," Solberg said. "We could see what was working and how everyone was playing. Building chemistry and discovering what your team is about is really important, knowing that you have two weeks to practice before the season starts. To be able to come home and play hard against a well-disciplined team like CBC and get the win was a plus for our program."

Freshman Tiana Johnson scored 39 minutes into the match with her second season goal, striking the net from a distance with an assist by junior Evangelia Sandoval-Belmudez.

That goal gave UAPB a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

In the 52nd minute of the second half, Natalie Freeman, Southwestern Athletic Conference offensive preseason player of the year, rocketed a shot into the net.

Freeman's goal gave the Lady Lions a 2-0 lead.

White Hall High School alum and UAPB senior Azana Holman made the match's final goal in the 74th minute with a teardrop kick from long range with an assist by freshman Jewel Foreman.

"That was Azana's first college career goal," Solberg said. "She was playing defense and scored from defense."

Solberg said Foreman's assist was the first of her college career, too.

The Lady Lions have two big away matches approaching.

The team plays Thursday at Tarleton State University (1-0-1) in Stephenville, Texas, at 6 p.m. ESPN+ will air the game.

On Sunday, the Lady Lions will take on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Trojans.

"We are trying to stay focused and process for two big games coming up," Solberg said. "We will go through the scouting report and break down everything we know about them at this point. Hopefully we will have a deeper bench going into play after playing everyone against Central Baptist. We are definitely going for 3-0 Thursday."