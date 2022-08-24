UNDER THE RADAR: Camden Fairview’s Shamarion Walker

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Camden Fairview’s Shamarion Walker.

Class: 2024

Position: Offensive lineman

Size: 6-3, 300 pounds

Other: Started as a sophomore at a Class 5A program.

Offensive line coach and former Razorback lineman Johnny Gibson:

“Being an interior offensive lineman you have to be strong, and he has the strength, and not too many have the athleticism. That’s what separates him from other interior offensive linemen.

“He’s strong, he has good punch, he has great feet. He finishes his blocks. He looks to finish anybody he gets his hands on. Not everybody does that. A lot of people just like to create space and get the job done. He tries to finish people. I think that makes him a step above and makes him different.”















