Walmart told to pay in racial-profiling suit

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Multnomah County jury has ordered Walmart Inc. to pay $4.4 million in damages to a customer who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by an employee in 2020.

According to the lawsuit, the employee "spied" on customer Dovey Mangum while he shopped, ordered him to leave and called police when he refused.

According to the lawsuit and a news release from his attorneys, Mangum, who was 59 at the time, visited the Walmart store in March 2020 at Wood Village, Ore., to buy a light bulb for his refrigerator.

After Mangum arrived, he noticed store employee Joe Williams watching him as he shopped.

Williams ultimately told Mangum to leave the store, but Mangum refused, saying he'd done nothing wrong. Mangum's lawyers said Williams then told Mangum he was going to call the police and report that Mangum had threatened to "smash him in the face."

Williams called a non-emergency police dispatch line and told the operator he "had a person refusing to leave," according to court records.

Mangum's lawyers said deputies from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office responded and "refused to take action against Mangum." The lawyers said deputies made that decision based on Williams' "shifting explanations" for the reason he called and because of his "reputation for making false reports to police."

According to Mangum's lawyers, Sgt. Bryan White and another deputy met with the director of the Walmart store and the assistant manager the next day and explained that deputies had noticed a "pattern of behavior" in which Williams would call police to report "dangerous active situations, such as customers physically assaulting him or other employees," that were not happening.

The store and Walmart corporate officials kept him on the job for several more months but fired him in July 2020 for "mishandling $35 of Walmart property," according to the court records.

In a deposition, Williams denied the allegation that he wrongly called the police, saying Mangum had threatened to hit him.

Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove called into question some of the claims and said Walmart considers the verdict "excessive."

"We do not tolerate discrimination," Hargrove said in a statement. "We believe the verdict is excessive and is not supported by the evidence."

He said Mangum interfered with Walmart associates as they were performing surveillance and stopping confirmed shoplifters, and then refused to leave despite being asked repeatedly.

"We are reviewing our options including post-trial motions," Hargrove said.