Washington County Sheriff seeks technology upgrades in 2023 budget

FAYETTEVILLE -- The 2023 budget for the Washington County Sheriff's Office invests heavily in technology, from body cameras to an enhanced video recording and storage for the Detention Center and a new software program to help monitor and evaluate employee performance.

The Quorum Court's Finance & Budget Committee heard a presentation on the Sheriff's Office and Detention Center budgets on Tuesday.

The committee has budget meetings scheduled through Aug. 30. Patrick Deakins, committee chairman, said the justices of the peace are on track toward a goal of completing work on the budget in September.

The committee will hear from each of the county's department heads and elected officials before considering the budget as a whole. The Aug. 30 meeting will focus on the county judge's office and the departments that serve under it, including the Road Department, Emergency Management and others.

Jay Cantrell, chief deputy and sheriff-elect, said the Sheriff's Office is working to replace aging equipment with new, more capable tools. The budget includes about $600,000 for new video equipment for the jail, including a new automated archiving system that will save video for up to 3 1/2 years. The archiving work is now done manually and takes up most of the time of three employees.

"It's kind of a 'perfect storm' situation," Cantrell said of the technology requests after the meeting. "Our mobile cameras are at the end of their lives and the jail cameras are at the end of their lives so we have to put it in the budget for replacements. It's definitely a need for us."

Cantrell said the Sheriff's Office has been looking at the employee evaluation system for the past few years and decided to make the request for the $11,000 software package in the 2023 budget. The program will help supervisors track positive and negative reports and activities to help monitor employee performance and possibly identify those who may need some kind of assistance before it becomes an emergency.

"We do a pretty good job of taking care of their physical health but maybe not as good of a job when they experience some kind of mental or emotional trauma. We invest so much in our employees we want to be able to give them all the help and support they need."

The contract for medical services drew some questions from members of the public and from Justice of the Peace Shawndra Washington. Randall Denzer, who oversees the Detention Center operation, said the contract is increasing due to staffing needs, cost of providing medical care and the increasing cost of medical malpractice insurance.

The medical service in the Detention Center became a point of controversy last year when Sheriff Tim Helder told the Quorum Court that Dr. Robert Karas was treating detainees for covid with ivermectin. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas filed a federal court lawsuit on behalf of several detainees claiming they had not been told of the treatment and were treated without having given their consent. That lawsuit is still pending.

Washington asked for a detailed accounting of the justification for the increases in the medical services contract and the cost of medical malpractice insurance. Denzer said he would be able to provide that information at a later meeting.

Washington also asked why the contract for medical services hasn't been bid out since 2015. Denzer said the two previous providers, before Karas, both ended their contracts due to the costs.

"We lost the last two doctors prior to this because of malpractice insurance," Denzer said.

On July 26, the Finance & Budget Committee heard presentations for the County Collector, County Clerk, Circuit Clerk, County Coroner, Circuit Court Division II and Circuit Court Division III.

The justices of the peace heard requests from the collector and circuit clerk to have money included in their budgets for "special legal" expenses.

Washington County Collector Angela Wood is asking to increase her budget for special legal expenses from $10,000 to $20,000, and Washington County Circuit Clerk Kyle Sylvester is asking for $75,000 for special legal expenses when his budgets since 2019 have had no such expenses.

Sylvester said that the county attorney, Brian Lester, has such a workload that requests for legal advice and assistance have not been handled in a timely manner.

"We really require and need prompt legal assistance," Sylvester said.

Sylvester said his plan is to contract with an outside attorney to provide legal assistance for his office. He said as a "ballpark" estimate an attorney could charge from $200 an hour to $250 an hour.

On July 28, the justices of the peace reviewed budgets for the County Assessor; the Circuit Court Division I, Division V and Division VI budgets; and the Public Defender's Office.

The budget request for the Public Defender's Office generated the most discussion as the budget calls for increasing money for part-time law clerks from $32,000 to $97,500.

Leana Houston, chief deputy for the Public Defender's Office, told the committee the request was worked out in conjunction with the Prosecuting Attorney's Office to achieve parity between the two offices. Houston said the Prosecuting Attorney's Office has five part-time law clerks who are paid $15 an hour and can work up to 25 hours a week.

On Aug. 9, during its regular monthly meeting, the committee reviewed the 2023 budget request for Circuit Court, Division VIII.

What’s next

The Finance & Budget Committee of the Washington County Quorum Court is set to meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the Quorum Court meeting room at the County Courthouse to continue working on the county’s 2023 budget.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette



