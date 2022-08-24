Folks can drink weed. This is something that surprises, although maybe it shouldn't.

The New York Times published a story last week on weed mocktail drinks. These are marijuana drinks made with THC somehow injected into them. They "may be having their moment," according to the paper. "But doctors and cannabis researchers said marijuana beverages come with their own set of risks, and a long list of questions."

You'd think.

According to a market research firm in--where else?--Colorado, sales of marijuana beverages were up 65 percent from 2020 to 2021. "In California, the state with the largest market for weed drinks, the number of cannabis beverages available nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021, growing to 747 distinct products . . . ."

And, as the cereal boxes used to say, there's an Extra Added Bonus: Those pushing these drinks, and we mean pushing, say they are hangover-free, don't have as many calories as the stuff in a brown bottle, and promise a different kind of high. They are marketed as "social tonics" and "roadies" and who knows what else.

"But experts worry that products like weed drinks are becoming more popular than health research can keep up with, leaving big questions about how best to consume them and what impacts they may have on the brain and body."

And there's the rub, always the rub with marijuana. Especially today's marijuana, which has been "improved" over the years through various methods. This isn't your father's grass. And extracts of THC concentrates the potency, because that's the point.

Again, according to The New York Times, which is not Fox News: "Just a few years ago, the idea of drinkable cannabis seemed far-fetched, said James MacKillop, director of the Michael G. DeGroote Centre for Medicinal Cannabis Research at McMaster University. Many past attempts to concoct cannabis beverages were often unsuccessful or unsatisfying because THC is hydrophobic--drop it into water and it will just form a sludgy goop on the sides of a glass. But in recent years, nano-emulsion technology, which can smoothly blend cannabinoids into a seltzer or cocktail, has become more widely available."

As has recreational marijuana.

There are those who might figure, well, marijuana is a plant, so it must be more healthy than a beer or harder drink. But, according to Dr. MacKillop, "You're not switching from alcohol to vitamins."

As far as what We the People might be putting into our bodies--and a recent poll found that nearly 20 percent of millennials said they've tried weed drink already--there isn't a readily acknowledged amount to desire, or beware. Not like the "proof" of alcohol, which most consumers understand.

Some weed drinks have THC, some have CBD, some have both. Edibles usually come in 5- or 10-milligram doses. More than half of the weed drinks sold in the United States in 2021 had 100 milligrams of THC. Which sounds like enough to knock a person into tomorrow.

Dr. MacKillop told the reporter that the effects of these drinks should be studied more broadly: "The cannabis industry has evolved much faster than the data. This is just another great example."

Weed drinks are so new, in fact, that some of us never heard of them before a few days ago. We wonder how many young people, and not just young people, might grab one at a party without knowing how it'll affect them. No telling what these drinks may do when mixed with alcohol. Or other drugs.

And there's no way to tell how different folks will react to different drugs. It would seem that this needs to be studied before the kids stock up on them for their tailgate parties.

Or would that be too incredibly responsible?