Winning ways

FAYETTEVILLE -- Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is not worried about what quarterback KJ Jefferson's statistics look like when the final analysis is written on the 2022 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Sure, Briles has strong expectations for Jefferson's completion percentage, pass efficiency, touchdown-to-interception ratio, rushing numbers and his speed and efficiency in reading and operating the University of Arkansas' run-pass option schemes.

But there are a couple of other departments Briles monitors to track what Jefferson means to the Razorbacks' offense.

"It's just leading," Briles said. "It's been so great to have a guy that's done it. Because when he talks, they listen and that wasn't the case this time a year ago. This time a year ago, we really had no idea what he could do on the field."

What Jefferson did was head up the offense for a 9-4 team that won four trophy games and tied for third in the SEC West after being picked sixth. Jefferson ranked 10th in the country in passer efficiency (164.66) with a 21 to 4 touchdown-to-interception count while leading the team with 664 rushing yards.

Briles was asked last week if he was "totally cool" with Jefferson leading the team in rushing again.

"I'm totally cool winning football games," Briles said. "I'm not a stats guy. Stats are good because people lie and numbers don't, but I like winning. However we've got to win, I don't care.

"If the defense scores two safeties and we win 4-0, we won. It's all about winning football games. Now it's not going to be happy and we're not going to be excited about it, but it's all about winning games. I don't care how we do it."

Jefferson was a little shaky last season in the opener against Rice and had down games in losses at No. 2 Georgia and against Auburn. Otherwise, his efficiency was superb for a first-year starting quarterback in the SEC.

"Bottom line is he is a winner," Briles said. "We know he's a winner. When you're a quarterback, to be a great quarterback, you have to win football games. I believe in him, and I wouldn't trade him for anybody in America when it comes to winning football games."

Briles has proven his schemes and style work in what most consider the highest level of the college game. In two seasons at Arkansas, his quarterbacks Feleipe Franks and Jefferson rank 1-2 in highest single season completion percentage in school history at 68.5% and 67.3%, respectively. Jefferson is the first returning starter at quarterback for Arkansas since Austin Allen in 2017 and he's the first returning starter in Briles' career as an offensive coordinator.

Jefferson's needed improvements now are of the more subtle variety. Briles said he would like to see him make reads and decisions more quickly while using improved footwork, which he directly correlates with passing accuracy.

"His footwork has been key for all of that," Briles said. "There were times last year, I'm sure everybody sees it ... when he was stagnant in the pocket, standing straight up. His footwork has been really, really good. That's been a point of emphasis for us, and he's done a tremendous job with that. We're very pleased with that and it's helping his accuracy."

Jefferson said he's trying to be more vocal, maintain a better base in the pocket and provide consistency for his teammates.

"Since last season, I'd say probably I've grown in decision-making and being consistent," Jefferson said. "Just trying to be consistent, that's one of my main goals going into this season."

Jefferson threw 171 consecutive passes without an interception last season, stretching from his heave into the end zone at Ole Miss that was picked off on the final play of the first half to his second pass of the game, also into the end zone, in the Razorbacks' 24-10 Outback Bowl victory over Penn State. That marked the second-longest stretch of passes without an interception in school history behind Tyler Wilson's 184 in 2011. His other picks came in the firt and second games against Rice and Texas.

"I take pride in protecting the ball and making sure I put my team in the best position to win," Jefferson said. "Once I threw the third interception of the season, I told everybody straight up I'm not throwing any more interceptions. I'm going to take care of the ball."

Coach Sam Pittman promised Malik Hornsby he would get a legitimate shot at competing for the starting quarterback job back in January when he returned from the transfer portal. Though Hornsby has shown clear improvement, according to Briles, he has not overtaken Jefferson and is battling transfer Cade Fortin for the No. 2 job. Hornsby is also getting reps at receiver, the position group that has advanced the most since spring practices.

"He's doing a really good job at quarterback," Briles said. "You talk about his arm strength and accuracy, we've been pleased with it. So he's got a role and we're really excited to have him on the team. I expect some big things from him."

Jefferson said Hornsby has come a long way.

"Just understanding from a quarterback standpoint," Jefferson said. "Just knowing that we're in the role where everybody looks up to you, everybody is looking for you to have the right answer each and every time, or have an answer each and every time something goes wrong."

Pittman said Fortin's rapid progress in the spring gave the coaches confidence they could give Hornsby work at receiver, knowing Fortin could be a capable fill-in at quarterback if needed.

Briles said Jefferson had the best efficiency in camp through 14 practices, with Fortin next.

"He's really accurate," Briles said of Fortin. "He's a smart kid. He knows exactly what's happening on defense, where the ball needs to go, and he does it in a fast way.

"He gets the ball out of his hands. A lot of times pressure can get to you, and it doesn't really get to him because he knows exactly where the ball should go, and he's accurate when he's doing it. It's been great to be able to watch him work and develop in this offense."

The other Arkansas quarterbacks are Kade Renfro, a 6-3, 197-pound transfer from Ole Miss in 2021 who is coming off knee surgery, and 6-4, 185-pound true freshman Rykar Acebo of Jonesboro, who made the 110-man camp roster.

Still, Arkansas' fortunes this season largely revolve around Jefferson's performance, which was central to the Hogs' rise in 2021.

"Before you get on the field with live bullets, you just really don't know," Briles said of Jefferson heading into his redshirt sophomore season. "So now we know what we have from a competitive standpoint, his development as a true quarterback, throwing the football, seeing reads, his leadership skills in the locker room, during summer workouts.

"Everything he's done, he's put himself in position to have a great year. Incredibly pleased with his work ethic, and the way that he's mentored some of the younger guys. Just trying to get them ... I don't want to say playing on his level, but he's playing at a pretty high level in practice right now. To get those guys on the same page has been impressive to watch, so I'm pretty pleased with him."