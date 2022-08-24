Bystander saved woman from house blaze in Heber Springs, fire chief says

A woman escaped a house fire after being woken up by a bystander in Heber Springs, according to the city’s fire chief.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Monday at the 200 block of West Quitman Street, Heber Springs Fire Chief Jason Robitaille said Wednesday. According to the chief, there had been concerns that someone was possibly inside the house.

“There was a gentleman on a bicycle who called 911 and was beating on the door to wake her up,” Robitaille said.

The name of the resident and the bystander were not immediately released.

As firefighters arrived at the scene several minutes later, the resident was walking out of the home, the fire chief said.

He said that a total of 12 firefighters, six medics and three ambulances responded to the scene.

Robitaille said there was at least $60,000 worth of damage to the residence, but the fire was contained quickly.

“We were able to contain the fire to the building of origin and get to it before it spread to other structures,” Robitaille said.

The cause of the fire remained unknown Wednesday morning, according to the chief.