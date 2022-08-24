Woman sentenced in Social Security fraud





A Marmaduke woman who fraudulently obtained more than $96,000 in Social Security Administration funds was sentenced Monday afternoon for making false statements to the United States government, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney in Little Rock.

According to the release, U.S. District Court Judge Lee Rudofsky sentenced Tammy Jean Hogan, 58, to five years of probation with one year to be served in home confinement. Rudofsky also ordered Hogan to pay a $9,600 fine and $96,397 in restitution as well as perform 400 hours of community service.

The release said that in February 2020, a referral to the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General Cooperative Disability Investigations Unit alleged that Hogan, who served as representative payee for her husband, was concealing numerous properties the couple owned from 2009 through 2021. An investigation by the Inspector General's office revealed that Hogan intentionally concealed household income and resources in order to maintain her husband's eligibility from August 2009 through March 2021, resulting in $96,397 being paid to Hogan.



